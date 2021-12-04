Search
Kyrene schools increase substitute-teacher pay in order to compete with neighboring districts

Wrangler News Staff

The Kyrene School District has increased pay for substitute teacher to a minimum of $175 a day, a $60 a day raise.  –wranglernews.com file

Substitute teachers in Kyrene School District are getting a $60 a day pay increase after the district Governing Board approved the hike at its Nov. 23 meeting.

The district said that it had to take the action to assure that it could continue to land backups over neighboring districts when regular teachers are out for a day.

“In order to remain competitive in the East Valley and attract quality substitutes in Kyrene, it is necessary to raise the daily rate of pay for substitutes,” said Lisa Gibson, Kyrene’s executive director of talent management.

Certified subs’ pay goes to $175 per day, up from $115.

Long-term substitutes now make even more, $200 per day, up from $140.

Kyrene retired teachers who return to be long-term substitutes get $205 per day, up from $145.

The greater pay for long-term substitutes and KSD retired-teacher long-term substitutes takes into account planning time that is necessary as opposed to a single-day sub stepping in.

Money for the pay increases comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, federal funds that support K-12 schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To work as a substitute for Kyrene School District, teachers must become an employee of ESS West, a managed-services organization that provides qualified substitute professionals to K-12 school districts.

Those interested in becoming a substitute may attend an orientation session by contacting AZsupport@ess.com or calling 866-208-7454.

 

Latest

