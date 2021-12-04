Chandler’s new Makery space at Downtown Library a place to let creative dreams run wild

- Advertisement -

Makers, get ready to make, create and innovate.

Thanks to a grant from the Library Services and Technology Act as well as support from Chandler City Council, Chandler Public Library has opened its new state-of-the-art makerspace, The Makery.

It is a place where the community can turn an idea into reality, develop a product, start a business or create something they only dared to dream up – all while growing their skills and finding their passions.

On the second floor of the Downtown Library, the 981-square-foot Makery is outfitted with three inventive areas: The Programming Room, The Lab and The Studio. Upon completion of mandatory orientation sessions, makers gain access to emerging technology and traditional fabrication equipment.

“We are proud to offer these incredible tools and resources in a space that helps our community members unleash their potential,” said Rachelle Kuzyk, library manager.

An incredible intersection of creativity, art, culture, design, science and technology, the Makery enhances the library’s ability to create learning opportunities in a rapidly evolving creative, scientific and technical landscape, Kuzyk said.

Teens, especially, may explore their creativity and cultivate their imaginations in interactive, hands-on ways using tools and materials for audio and video content creation, crafts, textile design, digital photography and 3D printing.

More information: Downtown Library at 480-782-2800.