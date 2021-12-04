65th Tumbleweed Tree Lighting & Parade of Lights ready for return Dec. 4 in downtown Chandler

- Advertisement -

The lighting of the iconic Chandler Tumbleweed Tree and the Parade of Lights, the city’s nostalgic family holiday experiences, return for their 65th season on Dec. 4.

Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m., including a carnival-like atmosphere with free and low-priced attractions. Local talent will provide live entertainment and music in the downtown area around Dr. A.J. Chandler Park.

The parade, with its festive floats, dancing elves, Santa on a fire truck and millions of twinkling lights, steps off at 6:45 p.m., heading south on Arizona Avenue from City Hall to Chandler High School. More than 15,000 spectators are anticipated.

The parade will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page: facebook.com/cityofchandler for those who cannot attend.

The tree lighting is expected at approximately 8 p.m. It will be lighted through Jan. 2.

Free parking is available at four garages along Arizona Avenue, including the newest and largest at Oregon Street.

Early arrival is recommended for spectators, who are permitted to bring chairs and blankets as they set up along the route.

The 35-foot tall and 20-foot wide tree features nearly 1,000 tumbleweeds covered in 80 pounds of glitter, 45 gallons of white paint and 35 gallons of fire retardant. It is wrapped in more than 1,200 LED lights.

The city presents the Tumbleweed Tree Lighting & Parade of Lights in partnership with American Furniture Warehouse, APS, Chandler Lions Club, Waste Management and Homelight.

Meanwhile, Tempe kicked off its holiday celebration last weekend with its annual Tempe Fantasy of Lights Parade. Revelers of all ages viewed the sparkling lights and marching units as children and families took in the holiday spectacle.

____________________

Chandler streets closed or limited for Tumbleweed tree lighting, parade

Several streets in the downtown area will be closed or restricted during festivities:

Arizona Avenue, from Frye Road to Pecos Road, closed 2:30-8:30 p.m.

Arizona Avenue, from Frye Road to Chandler Boulevard, closed 2-10 p.m.

Arizona Avenue, from Chandler Boulevard to Galveston Street, closed 6-9:30 p.m.

Frye Road, from Washington Street to California Street, restricted 6-8:30 p.m.

Chandler Boulevard, from Delaware Street to California Street, restricted 6-9 p.m.

Several smaller streets in the downtown area also will be closed or restricted during the festivities.

More information: chandleraz.gov/tumbleweedtree.

____________________