Chanukah Extravaganza promises fun, meaningful festivities for families at Pollack Chabad Center

Wrangler News Staff

Jelly doughnuts, called sufganiyot, are traditionally eaten on Chanukah. They are fried in oil, representing the jar of oil that lasted for 8 days. –Photos courtesy of Pollack Chabad Center for Jewish Life

Times change. As Rabbi Mendy Deitsch of West Chandler-based Pollack Chabad Center for Jewish Life noted not long ago, celebrating Chanukah meant some latkes, a few spins of the dreidel, traditional songs, a jelly doughnut or two and some gelt, if lucky.

And, of course, the menorah.

Chanukah Extravaganza, a celebration for the entire family with songs, entertainment and traditional Chanukah foods like latkes and jelly donuts, is 4-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28 at Pollack Chabad Center for Jewish Life, 875 N. McClintock Drive. The festivities are open to the entire community.

Soon, children may visit the annual Chanukah celebration and experience the holiday with their families in a fun and meaningful way.

Chanukah Extravaganza will open to the community 4-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, the first day of Chanukah.

The celebration at the Pollack Chabad Center for Jewish Life, 875 N. McClintock Drive, offers families, children and adults a way to experience Chanukah together.

Visitors can expect foam pit with dreidel find, fire-juggling show, Chanukah gift shop, mini doughnut making, gelt drop, dreidels for the kids and menorah lighting.

Information: Chabadcenter.com or 480-855-4333.

