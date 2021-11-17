Chanukah Extravaganza promises fun, meaningful festivities for families at Pollack Chabad Center

- Advertisement -

Times change. As Rabbi Mendy Deitsch of West Chandler-based Pollack Chabad Center for Jewish Life noted not long ago, celebrating Chanukah meant some latkes, a few spins of the dreidel, traditional songs, a jelly doughnut or two and some gelt, if lucky.

And, of course, the menorah.

Soon, children may visit the annual Chanukah celebration and experience the holiday with their families in a fun and meaningful way.

Chanukah Extravaganza will open to the community 4-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, the first day of Chanukah.

The celebration at the Pollack Chabad Center for Jewish Life, 875 N. McClintock Drive, offers families, children and adults a way to experience Chanukah together.

Visitors can expect foam pit with dreidel find, fire-juggling show, Chanukah gift shop, mini doughnut making, gelt drop, dreidels for the kids and menorah lighting.

Information: Chabadcenter.com or 480-855-4333.