A SIGN OF THE TIMES? TEMPE VETERANS DAY PARADE CANCELED, THIS TIME DUE TO … A LACK OF INTEREST

The Tempe Veterans Day Parade on Thursday Nov. 11 has been canceled because, organizers said, they had “not received enough entries and enough marchers to hold this year’s parade.”

Tempe Veterans Day Parade, the nonprofit that is the event organizer, added that “this was an incredibly difficult decision as we are all committed to honoring our veterans. We plan on sending out applications next year and hope to see everyone next year.”

The Tempe Veterans Day Parade also was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It marked the first year since Armistice Day was created that there was not a parade in Tempe, because organizers said they could not come up with a logical way to keep participants and viewers safe.

Organizers said that they look forward to seeing all the parade participants next year and extend their thanks to all U.S. veterans for their service.