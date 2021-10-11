Chandler Fire Department to conduct free disaster, emergency preparedness training

- Advertisement -

West Chandler residents who want to be a little wiser about how to take care of themselves and their families during an emergency or disaster can take advantage of a free training course in October by the Chandler Fire Department.

This Basic Community Emergency Response Team course provides hands-on and classroom instruction 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on consecutive Saturdays, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, at the Chandler Public Safety Training Center, 3550 S. Dobson Road.

“Some of the potential hazards we Arizonans can face are strong winds, flooding, heat waves, power outages and fires, along with the possibility of man-made threats,” said Chandler Fire Battalion Chief Suzy Vargo. “Our goal is to give residents the tools, information and coping skills they need to care for themselves and their families for up to 72 hours following a natural or man-made disaster.”

Material to be covered includes fire safety, utility control, light search-and-rescue and basic medical care. Constructing family emergency kits for home and vehicles also is a critical part of community preparedness.

Participants will learn the types of hazards that might affect Chandler and examine the roles and responsibilities of various organizations within the community, such as police and fire departments, other government agencies, public utilities and non-profits.

More information: 480-782-2120, ChandlerFire@chandleraz.gov, or chandleraz.gov/residents/fire.