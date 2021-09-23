Search
HomeChandler

Software that sends mobile updates is like a shot in the arm to anxious patients at emergency room

Joyce Coronel

Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center unveiled ERAdvisor to provide patients with real-time mobile updates about their wait times and next steps at the emergency room. — Dignity Health photo

- Advertisement -

With Arizona’s sharp spike in COVID-19 numbers—coupled with all of the other reasons people seek emergency health care—an innovative new tool is making a trip to the emergency room a little easier to manage.

ERAdvisor provides patients with real-time mobile updates about their wait times and next steps at the ER.

Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center unveiled ERAdvisor from Vital Software to provide patients with real-time mobile updates about their wait times and next steps.

Jessica Allen, clinical director of Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department, said the new tool has been well-received.

“This software really helps the patient navigate through their ER journey and helps them take control of their ER visit,” Allen said. “It sends them updates and they’re kept up-to-date throughout their ER visit.”

And for those at home anxiously awaiting news about their loved one’s condition, ERAdvisor can help alleviate their concerns. Currently, Chandler Regional allows one visitor into the ER with adult patients who do not present with COVID-like symptoms.

“The patient shares their visit with loved ones of their choosing and then their friends and family are able to go on the journey with them and stay informed while their loved one is in health care,” Allen said.

ERAdvisor provides patients with the latest information on wait times, next steps, progress on labs and imaging and information about care teams. It is tailored to each patient’s journey and language. With the push of a button, patients can then securely share the information.

Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center was among the first to unveil ERAdvisor from Vital Software.

“Patients very much appreciate receiving that information and the text alerts,” Allen said. “We navigate many different things with cellphones and really this is just one more layer of exceptional care that we provide to our patients, keeping them informed this way.”

Joyce Coronel
Joyce Coronel has been interviewing and writing stories since she was 12, and she’s got the scrapbooks to prove it. The mother of five grown sons and native of Arizona is passionate about local news and has been involved in media since 2002, coming aboard at Wrangler News in 2015. Joyce believes strongly that newspapers are a lifeline to an informed public and a means by which neighbors can build a sense of community—vitally important in today’s complex world.
Previous articleThe drive of a champion: Schoolkids keep retiree feeling young while at the wheel of Tempe El bus

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Advertisment

Latest e-Edition

Latest Cover

Follow Us

2,648FansLike
900FollowersFollow

Weekly Email Newsletter

Latest

Copyright Wrangler News

Join Our Family...

Wrangler Newsletter

One email

Once a week

Unsubscribe anytime

Welcome to The Wrangler Community!

Think Local. Read Local.