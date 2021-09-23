Software that sends mobile updates is like a shot in the arm to anxious patients at emergency room

- Advertisement -

With Arizona’s sharp spike in COVID-19 numbers—coupled with all of the other reasons people seek emergency health care—an innovative new tool is making a trip to the emergency room a little easier to manage.

Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center unveiled ERAdvisor from Vital Software to provide patients with real-time mobile updates about their wait times and next steps.

Jessica Allen, clinical director of Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department, said the new tool has been well-received.

“This software really helps the patient navigate through their ER journey and helps them take control of their ER visit,” Allen said. “It sends them updates and they’re kept up-to-date throughout their ER visit.”

And for those at home anxiously awaiting news about their loved one’s condition, ERAdvisor can help alleviate their concerns. Currently, Chandler Regional allows one visitor into the ER with adult patients who do not present with COVID-like symptoms.

“The patient shares their visit with loved ones of their choosing and then their friends and family are able to go on the journey with them and stay informed while their loved one is in health care,” Allen said.

ERAdvisor provides patients with the latest information on wait times, next steps, progress on labs and imaging and information about care teams. It is tailored to each patient’s journey and language. With the push of a button, patients can then securely share the information.

“Patients very much appreciate receiving that information and the text alerts,” Allen said. “We navigate many different things with cellphones and really this is just one more layer of exceptional care that we provide to our patients, keeping them informed this way.”