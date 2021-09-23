Chandler celebrating Hispanic heritage during month-long ‘Contigo’ events through Oct. 15

- Advertisement -

The Chandler Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Division is launching “Chandler Contigo,” a month-long program full of family and educational events and activities that honor and celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, which continues through Oct. 15.

Events will be held in various locations throughout the city and include:

Friday, Sept. 24 – Chandler Contigo Festival at Galveston Elementary School, 661 E. Galveston St., from 5-9 p.m. Bring your neighbors and stop by for a vibrant and joyous festival that will showcase community, art, music and food from Chandler’s diverse Hispanic community.

Saturday, Oct. 2 – 22nd Annual Chandler Mariachi and Folklorico Festival, presented by the Chandler Center for the Arts in partnership with C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez, at the arts center, 250 N. Arizona Ave. Join a Chandler tradition and experience the rich cultural history of Mexico through vibrant music and dance. The annual event features the music of Mariachi Tesoro de Tucson, Herencia Mexicana Arizona, ranchera and mariachi soloist Sandra Guevara and folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ. Buy tickets: chandlercenter.org .

Chandler Contigo also will host a variety of events at Chandler Museum, 300 S. Chandler Village Drive. Admission is always free.

10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4 – Chandler Contigo: Pre-School Storytime.

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 – Chandler Contigo: Toddler Time (time is pending).

2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 – Chandler Contigo: Art Day will feature an art exhibit with photos from local Latino families and communities. Artist Miguel Gadoy will give a presentation on his cultural inspiration and art form.

4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 – Chandler Contigo: Adventures of Sophia and Pepe will feature award-winning author Albert Quihuis as he hosts a reading from his storybook series, “The Adventures of Sophia and Pepe,” as well as a talk about heritage and the impact of cultural stories.

6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 – Chandler Contigo: Treasure Map to Your Life and Legacy will feature award-winning author Albert Quihuis as he hosts an interactive presentation of his newly published Legacy Journal. Those who attend can follow the author while he shows how to chart their heritage and continue their heritage’s legacy (time is pending).

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 – Families of all sizes are invited to Chandler Contigo: Family Movie Night featuring “Coco” for this free viewing of a classic story about how a family is at the forefront of Latino culture (time is pending).

1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 – Chandler Contigo: Salsa Dancing Demo will feature a salsa dancing performance from local dance group, as well as craft/ maker stations related to family and heritage.

Information: chandleraz.gov/DiversityEvents or 480-782-4367.