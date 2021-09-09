Hartke to address W. Chandler HOA issues during neighborhood forum at Tumbleweed Rec Center

- Advertisement -

Residents of West Chandler homeowners associations are invited to meet with Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, when the city’s Neighborhood Advisory Committee hosts its annual community roundtable at the Cotton Room at Tumbleweed Recreation Center, 745 E. Germann Road.

The free event is designed to educate residents who live in a homeowners/community association and engage them in discussions about experiences or challenges they face within their HOA.

“This event is a productive forum for Council and staff to engage with our neighborhoods to better understand the needs of the community,” Hartke said. “This past year has presented a number of new challenges and I look forward to diving in to how we can continue to address those.”

Attorney Beth Mulcahy of Mulcahy Law Firm will provide an overview to define HOAs, their governing documents, organizational structure, rights and responsibilities of the board of directors and homeowners.

Mulcahy also will discuss 10 things that can get boards into difficulty most often, including violation of the open-meeting law, proper voting procedures and fines and penalties. The forum will provide tips to effectively run a board and how to ensure that it is strong and effective.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for the gathering so staff can prepare proper social distancing measures.

To RSVP to attend in person, visit chandleraz.gov/HOAroundtable. The meeting also is available virtually via Zoom.

Information: Priscilla Quintana at neighborhood.programs@chandleraz.gov or 480-782-4348.