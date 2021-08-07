Warner/McClintock area getting bistro-bar with patio after all, Aug. 15 

Were you distraught and crestfallen when ground was broken last month on an oil-change business at the southeastern corner of Warner Road and McClintock Drive?

If you were among the hundreds who had campaigned to Tempe City Council for a dining/night spot at the intersection, take heart.

Freely Taproom and Kitchen plans to bring family-style plates and a full bar that features two-dozen tap beers to 1730 E. Warner Road, Suite 11, on the northwestern corner of Warner and McClintock, across the street from the oil-change pit.

The 2,500-square-foot bar and kitchen with 6,000-square-foot pet-friendly patio are to open Sunday, Aug. 15, according to a countdown timer on its website.

It is the type of gathering spot that neighbors have said for years they desire in the area.

Paul Gillingwater of O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distilling fame, and who grew up on a vineyard in California, is behind the venture.

A casual vibe that invites neighbors to come and hang out will be reflected in Freely’s industrial-style décor and wood tones.

By fall, Gillingwater plans to introduce a “boozy brunch.” Farther down the line, he hopes to open a bottle shop stocked with at least 80 brands of bottled and canned beer as well as about 60 brands of fine wines that can be purchased for takeout.

The new shop might appease neighbors who hoped that the gold liquid flowing across the street would not be 10W30. Instead of selecting a varietal of wine there, their choice will be the desired weight of motor oil, which does not pair nicely with their angst. After years of full-bodied opposition, on June 28 Diversified Partners and owner Walt Brown began work on Take 5 Oil Change on the lot at 8805 S. McClintock Drive. So much for a wine bar-bistro there.

Neighbors thought they had won when Tempe City Council on Nov. 7, 2019 had denied Brown‘s appeal of a Sept. 24, 2019 city Development Review Commission’s denial of his use permit and development plan review.

After the council’s slap-down, Brown filed a notice of claim against the city for $2.1 million plus legal fees, followed by a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court. A negotiated settlement in May 2020 granted Brown and Diversified a use permit and development plan review that allows the oil-change shop on the property, which is zoned for such a use.

Brown claimed that his proposal met every city requirement, yet the City Council had rejected it unanimously, due largely to the scope and passion of neighbors’ opposition. Of 772 respondents to a Development Review Commission representing 11 south Tempe neighborhoods in the 85283 and 85284 ZIP codes, 96.9 percent opposed the plan.

In denying Brown’s appeal, City Council members had said they were moved by the overwhelming opposition of the neighborhood, before they reversed course and agreed to settle Brown’s subsequent lawsuit.

Now, Brown will have his oil-change business and neighbors will have their night-life hangout with a large patio at the same intersection.

More information: fremont-taproom.com.