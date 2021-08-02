Hospital expansion is good medicine for Chandler and surrounding areas

The new patient tower that has risen on Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center’s campus, its second major expansion in less than a decade, is nearly ready to respond to the growing community’s increasing health-care needs.

The five-story patient-care Tower D, regarded among the most impressive hospital additions in the region, is scheduled to open to patients this month with a promise of not only expanded patient care but the expectation of new jobs.

“We’re excited to see what our team will accomplish as we settle into this next evolution of growth on our campus,” said Mark Slyter, president and CEO of Dignity Health Chandler Regional and Mercy Gilbert Medical Centers. “The new tower will not only bring a large number of new jobs to the East Valley, but it will allow us to further our commitment to provide the best care possible to our growing community.”

Tower D, which will include the hospital’s new main entrance, includes 96 patient-care beds, increasing its bed count to 429.

The building includes four stories of patient-ready floors, plus a fifth floor for future occupancy and a basement that will house a pharmacy, materials management department and loading dock.

Areas now ready for occupancy are:

First floor — main hospital entrance and lobby, patient admitting, cardiac rehabilitation, ambulatory therapy unit, gift shop and chapel.

Second floor — surgery registration area, pre-operation and post-anesthesia care units and 24 thoracic patient rooms.

Third floor — 36 intensive-care unit patient rooms.

Fourth floor — 36 standard patient rooms.

The project includes a new parking structure with additional surface parking to accommodate more than 1,100 vehicles. Renovations to existing parking space will allow for eight new surgical suites. Also included are expansion of key outpatient services and operational departments.

Chandler Regional, now a Level 1 Trauma Center, opened in 1961 as a community-focused hospital with 42 beds. It has grown steadily over the last five decades. In the summer of 2014, Chandler Regional opened Tower C, the first of its major expansions of the last decade, providing space for the trauma center and 96 additional patient beds.

“This expansion project is very exciting for all of us at Chandler Regional, and for the community at large,” Slyter said. “It is a direct result of the outstanding care our team provides. Their hard work and dedication are why people seek services at Chandler Regional and why the hospital has continued to undergo tremendous growth.”

Devenney Group Architects and McCarthy Building Companies were the project’s design build team. Others on the project included WSP, Stantec, RVi, Buehler Engineering, Cannon & Wendt Electrical Co., TDIndustries, The Berg Group, and Schuff Steel Management Company.