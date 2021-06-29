PINOT GRIGIO OR 10W30? . . . . . . . . . . Work starts on lot where public wants wine bar but owner planning lube pit

There likely will be liquid flowing at the southeastern corner of McClintock Drive and Warner Road at Alta Mira Plaza, but it might not be on the patio of a wine bar/bistro, as many neighbors once hoped.

Instead of selecting a varietal of wine, the choice might instead be the desired weight of motor oil.

After years of passionate debate, the chain-link fence surrounding a South Tempe vacant lot, at 8805 S. McClintock Drive, taken down a couple of months ago, is back up. On June 28, a crew with earth movers began excavation on the site, perhaps an indication that a long-debated oil-change center is on the way, after all.

Attempts to reach property owner Walt Brown of Diversified Partners for comment have been unsuccessful.

Tempe City Council on Nov. 7, 2019 denied Brown‘s appeal of a Sept. 24, 2019 city Development Review Commission denial of Brown’s use permit and development plan review. The city and Brown settled his subsequent lawsuit in May of 2020.

Brown claimed that his proposal met every city requirement, yet the City Council rejected it unanimously largely due to the scope and passion of neighbors who opposed it.

After the decision, Brown filed a notice of claim against the city for $2.1 million plus legal fees, followed by the suit in Superior Court. The negotiated settlement granted the use permit and development plan review that allows an oil-change shop to be built on the property.

The site is zoned for an oil-lube shop. The settlement, however, did not include a building permit.

Property enhancements that had been recommended by city staff that Brown and Diversified originally declined to incorporate, such as setback service bays and improved paving near walkways, were agreed to in the settlement.

The city will not pay out any money as a result of the settlement.

“It’s important to note that Arizona has some of the strongest property-rights laws in the country,” Kris Baxter, a public information officer for the city, wrote in an email to Wrangler News. “Rather than fighting a lawsuit that the city would be unlikely to win, we are working to be good stewards of tax dollars for all our residents and have the best possible business of its type in that location.

“During the process, we heard questions from residents about the validity and use of the Character Area Plan.”

The city and residents produced a Character Area Study for the area several years ago and that plan was consulted for this project.

“While these documents are consulted by staff and elected officials, they are guidelines and can never be used in place of Tempe’s Zoning and Development Code, City Charter, Arizona State law or federal law,” Baxter wrote.

She added that no additional public hearings on the development are scheduled.

How this settlement plays with neighbors remains to be seen. Matt Smith, who headed opposition to the project two years ago, said in an email to Wrangler News that he is not yet prepared to comment.

The lot once was home to a gas station before it was demolished.

Neighbors were up in arms when it became known that a Valvoline oil-change operation was planned on the site. They spoke out passionately in large numbers against it. Of 772 respondents to the Development Review Commission, representing 11 south Tempe neighborhoods in the 85283 and 85284 ZIP codes, 96.9 percent opposed the plan.

Diversified Partners proposed the oil-change shop of a single-story building with three drive-through service bays. The initial proposal called for a brick-architecture building, with heavily landscaped perimeter that includes trees that somewhat block the view of the building from the intersection, upgraded paving for pedestrian connections and a bus shelter.

Neighbors wanted a restaurant with patio dining on the site, similar to those at the Rural/Warner intersection a mile away that revitalized a former convenience-store space.

Even Smith, the neighborhood activist, acknowledged at the time that Diversified’s appeal “is reasonable,” but he and other opponents said their concern is less about the immediate impact of any business on the corner as it is in the future. The General Plan, after all, is the vision through 2040. Smith pointed out how passionately the neighbors have spoken out in person and via social media.

Brown acknowledged the neighbors’ passion on the evening when City Council torpedoed his appeal.

“There is a lot of passion in this room,” Brown said. “I’ve invested in this corner because I like south Tempe. We’re very passionate about the site. We want to do the right thing.

“It’s amazing to me that the (Tempe) planner isn’t here tonight for some reason, so there is some stuff that I think we need to talk about regarding the facts. I can tell you we worked our butts off and tried to do the right thing. We’re here hat in hand to try convey that.”

In denying the appeal, Council members said they were moved by the overwhelming opposition of the neighborhood.