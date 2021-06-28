Ostrich Festival to double the fun over 2 weekends when it returns in March

Chandler’s iconic Ostrich Festival, canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will return in a big way — on consecutive weekends, March 11-13 and March 17-20 next year — and will include a special St. Patrick’s Day-theme on Thursday, March 17, according to the Chandler Chamber of Commerce.

The Ostrich Festival, organized by the Chamber and Steve LeVine Entertainment & Public Relations, is an annual signature celebration in Chandler and is regarded among the premier entertainment attractions in the Southwest.

The festival, which is appropriate for the entire family, features national and local entertainment, stage shows, more than 50 midway rides and games, food and interactive activities designed to appeal to all ages.

It also features meet-and-greet opportunities with favorite characters, and ostrich-theme educational activities, attractions, arts and crafts.

Performances are planned by Valley-based musical groups throughout the weekends, followed by a nationally renowned headliner each night. Past headliners included The Beach Boys, Andy Grammer, Flo Rida, The Commodores, Eddie Money, Kool & The Gang, Spin Doctors and John Michael Montgomery.

“We are thrilled to bring two weekends of Ostrich Festival family fun to our community so guests will have the opportunity for double the fun,” said Terri Kimble, Chandler chamber president and CEO. “We have been working diligently with the city of Chandler and SLE to plan the safest event possible for what is expected to be the best Ostrich Festival ever.

“We are grateful for everyone’s patience while we worked to get this done.”