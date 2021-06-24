Live music at June 25 jam to honor 51 local artists on new Tempe Playlist

Live local music is back in Tempe.

After the city all but shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, six Tempe-based bands will showcase their talents live in a uniquely Tempe experience at the inaugural Tempe Playlist Jam on Friday, June 25, at 8 p.m. at Tempe Sports Complex.

There’s something for every musical palette, with genres ranging from cumbia to hip-hop to rock.

The showcase celebrates release of the new Tempe Playlist, a city program that contains songs from 51 local musicians compiled by Tempe City Arts.

There is no admission charge. It is recommended that spectators bring a chair and picnic blanket to best enjoy the show.

Food trucks will be available as well as a cash bar and beer garden sponsored by the Tempe Diablos.

Tempe Playlist is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with AZ Beat Lab and TopKat Studios. The program was originally supported through the Arizona Creative Communities Institute, funded by the Arizona Commission on the Arts, and ASU Herberger Institute of Design and the Arts.

More information: Tempe Playlist webpage.

______________________________

Tempe Playlist Jam

Friday, June 25, 8-11 p.m.

Tempe Sports Complex

8401 S. Hardy Drive, Tempe

8 p.m.: Remi Goode

8:30 p.m.: Grupo BombAZo

9 p.m.: Rozotadi

9:30 p.m.: The Chicharras

10 p.m.: Banana Gun

10:30 p.m.: Chrome Rhino