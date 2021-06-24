Eastbound U.S. 60 on-ramp at Priest among several area weekend closures

The eastbound U.S. 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive will be closed 2 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26, and again 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 27, while Arizona Department of Transportation crews do geotechnical work in preparation for the upcoming I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

ADOT advises drivers to plan ahead for the closure and consider taking Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to Mill Avenue as a detour to access eastbound U.S. 60.

Drivers also are requested to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway.

Also in the Tempe-West Chandler area, southbound Price will be closed at Elliot from 11:55 p.m. Sunday, June 27, to 3:30 a.m. Monday, June 28. The southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Elliot Road will remain open.

Weekend closures and restrictions near downtown Phoenix

For drivers heading out of the Valley this weekend to cooler areas, alternate routes will be needed while Interstate 10 in central Phoenix is closed beginning Friday night for Deck Park Tunnel maintenance. Closures of the eastbound I-10 on-ramps include Seventh Street.

Drivers who travel through central Phoenix on Interstate 10 at night and in the early morning hours this weekend will encounter other sections of the freeway closed, including several ramps connecting I-10 with Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway, State Route 51/Piestewa Freeway, and Interstate 17.

ADOT advises drivers to allow extra travel time while the following closures are in place:

Eastbound I-10 from the I-10/I-17 “Stack” interchange just northwest of downtown Phoenix to Seventh Street, from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday. Detour: Southbound I-17 at the Stack and reconnect with I-10 at the I-17 split interchange just southeast of downtown near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Northbound and southbound I-17 ramps onto eastbound I-10 at the Stack. Detour: Consider reconnecting with I-10 at the I-17 Split interchange near Sky Harbor.

Eastbound I-10 on-ramps from 19th Avenue to Seventh Street, and the Third Street HOV on-ramp. Detour: Eastbound Jefferson Street or McDowell Road to southbound S.R. 51 to access eastbound I-10.

Westbound I-10 from the I-17 Split to Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday. Detour: Northbound I-17 at the Split.

Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 at the Split. Detour: Exit southbound I-17 to northbound 16th Street to eastbound Buckeye Road to access Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Southbound 51 ramp to westbound I-10. Detour: Westbound McDowell Road to southbound Seventh Avenue to access westbound I-10.

Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Washington Street will be restricted. Access will be limited to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202 only.

Westbound I-10 Sky Harbor Boulevard on-ramp will be restricted. Access will be limited to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202 only.

Westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at 24th Street. Detour: Westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to Seventh Avenue.

Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 16th and Seventh streets. Detour: Westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to Seventh Avenue to access westbound I-10.