Southbound Price Road restricted to one lane at Elliot Road May 12-13

Road work on Price Road will force lane restrictions at Elliot Road on May 12 and 13, Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Drivers should plan ahead and perhaps consider an alternate route when Price is reduced to one lane 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday while crews perform fence maintenance.

The southbound Loop 101 on ramp at Elliot Road also will be narrowed to one lane during these times.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway. Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

More information: 855-712-8530 or azdot.gov/contact and select “Projects” from the drop-down menu.

Real-time highway conditions statewide: az511.gov .

