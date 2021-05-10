Overnight lane closures on U.S. 60, Priest to Country Club, start May 10

Drivers in both directions on U.S. 60 through Tempe and Mesa will encounter rolling lane closures from Priest Drive to Country Club Drive 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly beginning Monday, May 10, and continuing through Thursday, May 13, for pavement repairs, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead for slowing and stopped traffic during the overnight restrictions, to stay alert and be prepared for delays and to watch for workers and equipment in all work zones.

Selecting an alternate route is a splendid move.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select “Projects” from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov.

Follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.