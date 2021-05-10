Corona del Sol High football fundraiser Saturday, May 15

By
Wrangler News Staff
-
The Corona del Sol High varsity, junior varsity and freshman football teams all went undefeated during the 2020 regular season. A fundraiser is set May 15 to benefit the program to help keep the success going.  –Kris Cartwright photo

The inaugural Corona Football Alumni Bags Tournament to benefit the Corona del Sol High Aztecs, is 10 a.m., Saturday, May 15, at 9103 S. Kenwood Lane in Tempe.

Registration is required.

Entry fee is $100 per two-player team, which includes burgers, hot dogs and beverages at the adult refreshment area.

Proceeds benefit the Corona del Sol Touchdown Club.

Non-players may enjoy food and refreshments for $30.

There will be raffles and prizes.

Sign up or register at Signupgenius.com.

Sponsorships are available.

Information: Nick Bastian at 480-463-4514 or cdstouchdownclub@gmail.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here