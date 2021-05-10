Corona del Sol High football fundraiser Saturday, May 15

The inaugural Corona Football Alumni Bags Tournament to benefit the Corona del Sol High Aztecs, is 10 a.m., Saturday, May 15, at 9103 S. Kenwood Lane in Tempe.

Registration is required.

Entry fee is $100 per two-player team, which includes burgers, hot dogs and beverages at the adult refreshment area.

Proceeds benefit the Corona del Sol Touchdown Club.

Non-players may enjoy food and refreshments for $30.

There will be raffles and prizes.

Sign up or register at Signupgenius.com.

Sponsorships are available.

Information: Nick Bastian at 480-463-4514 or cdstouchdownclub@gmail.com.