Chandler honors a hero

REMEMBEING OFFICER CHRISTOPHER FARRAR

A memorial procession May 7 honors fallen Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar, who was killed in the line of duty on April 29.  — Photos by Peter Coronel for wranglernews.com
Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar

They put their lives on the line every day to protect the public. They’re sometimes ridiculed and disrespected. Still, they’re always there.

On April 29, Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar, 50, an 18-year veteran of the force, made the ultimate sacrifice on a dangerous job while attempting to apprehend a suspected felon.

On May 7 and 8, Chandler remembered. Residents first showed their appreciation along a tribute-procession route as Farrar’s body was taken to Compass Christian Church in south Chandler on Friday.

A father and son salute fallen Chandler Police Office Christopher Farrar.

A public viewing followed Friday evening and services on Saturday.

Farrar served on the bicycle team and patrol division at CPD before joining the K-9 unit. He received numerous commendations and accolades, including the department Medal of Honor in 2004, Community Service Award in 2009 and Spotlight Award in 2019. There are at least four people alive who otherwise wouldn’t be had it not been for Farrar, reflected in his four Lifesaving Awards.

A wave of police motorcycles and SUVs from agencies across Arizona lead the procession.

Farrar is survived by his mother, father, brother, sister, daughter, two sons and a grandchild, according to CPD.

The route is lined with emotional viewers, paying their respect to a fallen police officer.

The 100 Club of Arizona Survivor Fund is collecting money for Officer Farrar’s family. To make donations: 100club.org/fallen.

An officer talks to a little boy, who has come out to pay his respect.

The man suspected of running down Farrar with a stolen vehicle, Jonathon Altland, 25, of Tolleson, has been charged with murder and several other felonies.

A family finds shade on a warm afternoon along the procession route.

Gilbert Police Officer Rico Aranda was critically injured in the incident with severe head injuries. He has improved and has been released to a private rehabilitation facility.

Fellow officers pause to honor a fallen colleague.

The Gilbert Police Leadership Association has created a GoFundMe account in Officer Aranda’s name. To make donations for his family, go to: gofund.me/afda31c1.  Please note that this is the only official donation source.

