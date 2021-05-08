Chandler honors a hero

They put their lives on the line every day to protect the public. They’re sometimes ridiculed and disrespected. Still, they’re always there.

On April 29, Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar, 50, an 18-year veteran of the force, made the ultimate sacrifice on a dangerous job while attempting to apprehend a suspected felon.

On May 7 and 8, Chandler remembered. Residents first showed their appreciation along a tribute-procession route as Farrar’s body was taken to Compass Christian Church in south Chandler on Friday.

A public viewing followed Friday evening and services on Saturday.

Farrar served on the bicycle team and patrol division at CPD before joining the K-9 unit. He received numerous commendations and accolades, including the department Medal of Honor in 2004, Community Service Award in 2009 and Spotlight Award in 2019. There are at least four people alive who otherwise wouldn’t be had it not been for Farrar, reflected in his four Lifesaving Awards.

Farrar is survived by his mother, father, brother, sister, daughter, two sons and a grandchild, according to CPD.

The 100 Club of Arizona Survivor Fund is collecting money for Officer Farrar’s family. To make donations: 100club.org/fallen .

The man suspected of running down Farrar with a stolen vehicle, Jonathon Altland, 25, of Tolleson, has been charged with murder and several other felonies.

Gilbert Police Officer Rico Aranda was critically injured in the incident with severe head injuries. He has improved and has been released to a private rehabilitation facility.

The Gilbert Police Leadership Association has created a GoFundMe account in Officer Aranda’s name. To make donations for his family, go to: gofund.me/afda31c1 . Please note that this is the only official donation source.