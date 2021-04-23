I-10 Broadway Curve lanes restricted through Tempe for work April 23-25

Weekend delays are possible on Interstate 10 around the Broadway Curve through Tempe as Arizona Department of Transportation crews prepare for a massive 11-mile rebuilding and improvement project that is to begin this summer.

Tonight (Friday, April 23) eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to three lanes from 48th Street to Southern Avenue, with the left two lanes closed, from 10 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24, and again from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, for pre-construction survey work.

The Broadway Curve Project on I-10 extends from the Interstate 17 split to Loop 202 Santan/South Mountain Freeway.

Drivers must slow down, proceed through the work zone with caution and watch for construction personnel and equipment during the restriction.

Before reconstruction begins, ADOT also is identifying native plants to preserve along the 11-mile project.

Crews are examining about 2,500 trees to identify state-protected plants, such as ocotillo, saguaro and barrel cactus, and native trees, including palo verde, mesquite and ironwood. Plants will be relocated into temporary nurseries so they can be transplanted when work is complete.

“Protecting the natural Arizona environment is an important part of our work,” said Robert Samour, senior deputy state engineer and leader of ADOT’s Major Projects Group. “There were more than 1,000 plants along the South Mountain Freeway that we maintained for more than three years and replanted after construction to preserve the plants and the beautiful landscape.”

The plants will be removed to make way for construction of freeway lanes and other improvements.

The Valley’s first urban-freeway reconstruction, to be complete by late 2024, includes:

Widening I-10 to six general-purpose lanes and two HOV lanes east from 24th Street to U.S. 60/Superstition Freeway.

Building collector-distributor roads around the curve from Baseline Road to 40th Street to separate local traffic from through traffic on I-10.

Adding a general-purpose lane on I-10 south from U.S. 60 to Ray Road while keeping the HOV lane.

Modifying I-10 connections at State Route 143, Broadway Road and U.S. 60 to improve traffic flow and safety.

Adding two bridges for pedestrians and bicyclists over I-10 between Baseline and Broadway roads and improving the Sun Circle Trail crossing at Guadalupe Road.

More information: azdot.gov/i10BroadwayCurve .

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. More information: 602-501-5505 or info@I10broadwaycurve.com.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov , follow ADOT on Twitter @ArizonaDOT, or call 511 except while driving.