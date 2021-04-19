Valley Metro to cut N. Tempe Express, tweak other area bus routes April 26

Valley Metro has announced a cluster of changes starting Monday, April 26, that will include route modifications, extensions and frequency adjustments.

The biggest change for Tempe riders is elimination of Route 520, the North Tempe Express, due to low ridership. Riders can use Route 521, the Central Tempe Express, or Route 522, the South Tempe Express, as alternatives.

The Tempe-area changes:

Route 32—32nd Street/40th Street: Modifies route to eliminate stops east of 40th Street and Baseline Road. Baseline is still served by Route 77.

Route 40—Main Street: Modifies route to eliminate stops west of the Sycamore Transit Center.

Route 72—Scottsdale Road/Rural Road: Removes route deviation into Tempe Transportation Center. Route will stay on Rural Road.

Route 520—North Tempe Express: Eliminates route due to low ridership. For alternative Express service in Tempe, use Route 521 or Route 522.

Route 521—Central Tempe Express: Modifies route to remove neighborhood pickup service. Route begins at the Tempe Public Library and travels via U.S. 60 to improve service.

Route 522—South Tempe Express: Modifies route to remove neighborhood pickup service. Route begins and ends at Tempe Sports Complex to streamline service.

Valley Metro and Tempe service changes occur to develop an effective regional transit system that supports Valley communities, businesses and residents, according to Valley Metro.

Additional information: valleymetro.org/maps-schedules/service-changes/april-2021.