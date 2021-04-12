NO STREAKING ALLOWED: CDS grid team’s good deed a window to world

Members of the Corona del Sol High School football team recently flexed their muscles to do more than just the normal grueling training that their coaches put them through.

They showed team spirit and a willingness to serve the community when they spent a Saturday morning washing windows at Desert Marigold Senior Living in Tempe. Wielding buckets, spray bottles and squeegees, the young men washed away grit and grime in a team-building exercise that brought smiles to the faces of the retirement home’s residents — who now see their world with an even brighter outlook.