Silenced for a year by COVID-19, live music returns with Chandler Jazz Fest

CHANDLER NEWS BRIEFS

What’s up in Chandler? Live music is back in downtown Chandler; Sheraton at Wild Horse Pass gets upscale facelift; Z’Tejas Southwestern Grill and Bashas’ both hiring for many roles: It’s all right here in this installment of Chandler News Briefs!

After a long year thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic, live music is back as the 22nd annual Chandler Jazz Festival comes to downtown Chandler April 8-10 to open the celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month.

Those who attend may stroll through downtown while listening to the music during afternoon and evening hours. Live jazz music is available 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Friday and 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Saturday.

The complete entertainment schedule is available online at chandleraz.gov/special-events.

To ensure the health and safety of jazz aficionados and downtown visitors, the free festival features open areas for visitors to walk throughout Chandler’s Historic Square, including Crust, Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West, Saba’s Western Wear, Sibley’s West and the nearby Vision Gallery.

Visitors may bring a blanket or lawn chair, grab a meal from a favorite eatery and dine in the park while taking in the sounds of live jazz music.

Performers include Mike Ozuna Trio; Pete Pancrazi and Todd Johnson; Beth Lederman & Jazz Con Alma; WildeP’lay; Trio Maxo; The Gaines Brothers; Charlie Smith; and the Claudia Bloom Trio.

The downtown area also offers live entertainment seven days a week regularly at its bars and restaurants. Information: downtownchandler.org.

Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass completes Phase 1 of $70M renovation

Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass, 5594 W. Wild Horse Pass Blvd., has completed the first half of a $70 million remodeling of the resort’s 500 guest rooms and suites.

The Chandler-area resort will unveil the floor-to-ceiling remodel of its Maricopa Wing rooms to guests in mid April. Its Pima Wing of rooms is to be completed by the end of the year. More than $100,000 was spent on each redesigned and upgraded guest room.

The transformation, which began in 2019, showcases all-new luxury finishes, custom furniture, refreshed color palette, enhanced lighting and original Native American artwork.

It comes at a time when the other major hotel on the Gila Indian Reservation, Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino, is building a second tower that will boost its room inventory to nearly 500 by the end of the year.

The renovations and expansion of the hotels coincide with plans for a 3,300-acre mini-city commercial development, headlined by an events center and concert amphitheater, to be rolled out over a decade at Wild Horse Pass. Included in the plan are five more hotels, a theme park, water park, timeshare complex, third golf course, vastly expanded equestrian center, villas, retail, office space and 10,000-seat stadium for the Phoenix Rising soccer team.

West Chandler restaurant hiring multitude of positions

Z’Tejas Southwestern Grill, known for combining traditional Southwestern and Mexican ingredients with cooking techniques to create food served in a fun atmosphere, is looking to hire team members.

About 40 jobs are open at its two restaurants, including its West Chandler location at 7221 W. Ray Road, just west of Interstate 10. Front of house, managers, servers, bartenders, runners, kitchen staff including prep and grill cooks are wanted.

Those interested in applying may send a resume to Mike at mmyers@ztejas.com. More information: ztejas.com.

Chandler-based Bashas’ hiring 700

Bashas’ stores, which operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods and Bashas’ supermarkets, in Chandler, South Tempe and other Arizona locations, is hiring 700 people to fill a variety of full-time and part-time positions at its more than 100 grocery stores.

Open positions include hourly clerks, store managers, skilled bakers and meat cutters who can immediately join the team.

The South Tempe store plans to fill 19 openings.

Applications may be completed online at bashas.com , using the grocer’s newest mobile-friendly hiring platform.

Bashas’ offers employees competitive pay, benefits, flexible hours, a grocery discount, professional development and advancement opportunities.

