Security company hiring more than 450 at March 24 job fair in Tempe

What’s up in Tempe? Security company hiring 450 in Tempe, McClintock Drive being widened, honor your Bike Hero, Tempe honors César Chávez, fitness centers and Kiwanis Pool reopen, committees are back on City Council, and how to be careful around electricity to save lives: It’s all right here in this installment of Tempe News Briefs!

450 security jobs open March 24 during Tempe hiring session

Security and facility-services giant Allied Universal is hiring 450 security professionals in Tempe today (March 24) during an open house 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Arizona Mills, 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, near the food court.

Allied Universal is recruiting for all shifts and all levels of experience.

In addition to these in-person interviews, applicants may apply online. Allied Universal’s virtual-interview process allows applicants to complete an online application through advanced video-interviewing technology.

Allied has more than 265,000 employees and revenues over $9.5 billion.

“Our clients, and the public at large, rely on us to keep our communities and businesses safe and secure especially during these challenging times,” said Steve Jones, chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “Our security professionals play a pivotal part ensuring facilities can continue business as usual and other businesses, that had to close, can rest assured that their assets will remain protected.”

Company benefits for full-time positions include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k) and paid holidays.

“Our number one priority is to keep our employees safe and healthy in the workplace,” Jones said. “We have a dedicated safety team constantly monitoring all COVID-19 developments, ensuring we continuously educate our employees to understand and follow the CDC guidelines.”

Allied Universal offers long-term growth, boasting many employees who began as security professionals and today are in senior leadership positions.

More information: https://jobs.aus.com/.

Tempe continues McClintock Drive widening project

Tempe has begun a seven-month project to add a third southbound lane on McClintock Drive from Del Rio Drive to Broadway Road. Bicycle lanes will be retained in the widening.

Drivers can expect lane and turning restrictions and temporary bus-stop relocations in the work zone. Anticipated work hours are weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Weekend work could take place as necessary.

When completed, the stretch will have three southbound lanes, two northbound lanes, turn lanes and bike lanes. Improvements include pavement reconstruction and striping, sidewalk and curb work, ADA improvements, new traffic signal poles and lighting replacements.

Also this year, Tempe will begin construction on Phase II on McClintock, from Broadway Road to Apache Boulevard, adding a third southbound lane, northbound bike lane and widening the southbound sidewalk.

These improvements are aligned with Tempe City Council’s priority to reduce travel time along major streets during peak travel hours.

More information: tempe.gov/McClintockDrive or the construction hotline, 602-237-4029.

Bike Hero nominations open through March 31

A Tempe Bike Hero can be a Clark Kent or a Superman when it comes to promoting the bicycling way. What matters is making life better for Tempe’s two-wheeled community. Whether it’s done in a low-key manner or with public applause, Tempe wants to honor a person or organization that makes biking better in the city.

So, the city is accepting nominations for its 2021 Tempe Bike Hero Award through March 31. Nominated individuals must live or work in Tempe and nominated organizations must be in Tempe.

Each year, the Tempe Bike Hero Award recognizes individuals and organizations that aid in increasing awareness of bicycling and promote bicycling as a viable mode of transportation. Winners are selected by the Tempe Transportation Commission, a 15-member, city-resident advisory board appointed by the mayor.

A robust multi-modal transportation system, including, 217 miles of bikeways, six free neighborhood circulator routes, a comprehensive bus network and nine light-rail stops, make it easy for residents and visitors to bus, bike, walk or rail to their destinations in Tempe.

More information: tempe.gov/BikeHero .

City services affected March 31 for César Chávez Day

In observance of César Chávez Day, Tempe will close all administrative offices on Wednesday, March 31.

Police and fire services will be unaffected by the holiday.

Tempe 311, the city’s Customer Relations Center, will be closed. To fill out a service request form, visit tempe.gov/311 .

Tempe Customer Services will be closed. For more information and to pay your bill online, visit tempe.gov/CustomerService .

Tempe Municipal Court will be closed. To make a payment or view case information, visit tempe.gov/court . Phone payments can be made by calling 480-350-8800 or 1-877-729-2687. This automated payment system is unavailable nightly from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Bus and rail services will operate according to regular weekday schedules. The Tempe Transit Store will be closed. Visit tempe.gov/TempeinMotion.

Trash and recycling collection will be unaffected. The Household Products Collection Center, 1320 E. University Drive, and the compost yard will be closed. Visit tempe.gov/SolidWaste .

Kiwanis Recreation Center and Wave Pool, 6111 S. All-America Way, will be closed. The Kiwanis Tennis Center, 6111 S. All-America Way, is open for drop-in play 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Kiwanis Park Batting Range will be closed. The Cloud at Kiwanis Park, Esquer Park Splash Pad, Hudson Park Splash Pad, Jaycee Park Splash Pad, Escalante Pool and McClintock Pool are all closed for the season. Visit tempe.gov/pools .

Also closed: Tempe Public Library, 3500 S. Rural Road; Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Ave.; Petersen House Museum, 1414 W. Southern Ave.; and Edna Vihel Arts Center, 3340 S. Rural Road. Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, is closed for in-person activities until further notice. Visit tempecenterforthearts.com .

Cahill Senior Center, 715 W. Fifth St.; Pyle Adult Recreation Center, 655 E. Southern Ave.; and Westside Multi-Generational Center, 715 W. Fifth St., are closed for in-person activities until further notice. However, Escalante Community Center, 2150 E. Orange St., and North Tempe Multi-Generational Center, 1555 N. Bridalwreath St., both will be open.

For golfers, Ken McDonald Golf Course, 800 E. Divot Drive, and Rolling Hills Golf Course, 1415 N. Mill Ave., both will be open sunrise to sunset.

Tempe reopens city-operated fitness centers and Kiwanis pool

Tempe, continuing to use science and data to drive its decisions in its response to COVID-19, has reopened city-operated fitness centers at Kiwanis, Escalante and North Tempe community centers due to a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks and with two of three benchmarks now in the moderate zone.

Kiwanis Pool also is reopen for lap-swim and water-fitness sessions. Registration is under way for swim lessons, which return in April.

Capacity limitations remain in place at all facilities and in all classes to allow for physical distancing. Face coverings still are required inside city facilities and temperature checks may be taken. Face coverings are required outdoors for those unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from people outside their household. Stringent cleaning protocols will continue in high-traffic areas. Frequent hand-washing is recommended. Those showing symptoms of any illness should stay home.

More information: tempe.gov/coronavirus .

City Council committees allowing work on larger issues, in greater depth

Tempe City Council recently re-established council committees to create more involvement opportunities for the public, to align with the city’s strategic priorities and to provide forums to tackle larger issues in more detail.

“Reinstating council committees provides a great opportunity for council members to work on issues that they have a passion for and want to see accelerated,” Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said. “This process also provides the public further access to their elected officials. I look forward to seeing the recommendations that come out of the committees.”

The new committees:

Human Services and Community Safety — Co-chairs Doreen Garlid and Joel Navarro.

Sustainable and Livable Communities — Co-Chairs Jennifer Adams and Lauren Kuby.

Workforce Readiness and Economic Vitality — Co-Chairs Vice Mayor Randy Keating and Robin Arredondo-Savage.

Woods may serve as an ex-officio member on any committee.

Committee members develop annual work plans that are considered by the entire City Council at a Committee of the Whole meeting. Once these plans are approved by the council, committees will meet once a month to determine how best to accomplish their goals and define action items.

All council committees will be open to the public and include a call to the audience. Agendas are posted a week prior to meeting dates. These virtual meetings will be hosted on WebEx. The public may view and participate in meetings through registration. Meetings will be recorded so they can be watched at audience convenience.

Recommendations made by the committees move on to the entire City Council at its 90-Day-Update.

More information: tempe.gov/CouncilCommittees .

SRP offers free virtual electrical-safety workshops

In an effort to keep workers and the community safe, Salt River Project invites construction workers, landscapers, painters and contract professionals to attend its free 2021 Electric Safety Workshop. The bilingual, virtual event runs March 27 to April 15 at srpnet.com/safetyworkshop .

Contractors especially are encouraged to attend and learn life-saving work habits and how to stay safe on the job around underground or overhead powerlines.

SRP safety experts will offer life-saving information on tailboards and safety minutes, overhead and underground electrical safety, burn-risk awareness, trench and road safety, Arizona 811, step and touch potential, and tree-trimming and crane safety.

Those who attend are encouraged to share the information with coworkers.

To receive a certificate of completion, participants, who must be 18 or older, must watch videos and complete a quiz by April 15. After finishing the quiz, participants will be entered to win prizes.

SRP has conducted its Electrical Safety Workshop for more than 20 years for workers who run the risk of electrocution if their bodies or any portion of their equipment comes within 10 feet of a powerline.

ADOT, Asplundh, Blue Stake and other Valley safety experts also provide training to keep the community safe.