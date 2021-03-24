Capacity limitations lifted at Chandler Library and Tumbleweed Rec Center

CHANDLER NEWS BRIEFS

What’s on tap in Chandler? The library and Tumbleweed Rec Center have lifted capacity limitations, the Community Bike Ride in on in April, nominations are open for all-star volunteer awards and a couple of facilities have fun with playgrounds. It’s all here in this installment of Chandler News Briefs!

Library, Tumbleweed Rec Center lift COVID-19 capacity limitations

Chandler lifted COVID-19 capacity limitations at the Public Library and Tumbleweed Recreation Center in response to the executive order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey. Patrons and employees will continue to wear masks, follow enhanced safety measures and adhere to social distancing guidelines at these facilities.

Tumbleweed Recreation Center’s fitness floor workouts no longer require registration, however, registration continues for group exercise classes, gymnasium drop-in activities and Tumbleweed Treehouse child-watch services. More information or to register: chandleraz.gov/tumbleweed .

Hamilton and Mesquite Groves aquatic centers have reopened for swim. Enhanced safety measures and social distancing guidelines continue to be followed at aquatic centers.

Chandler residents may register for open swim activities. Increased registration slots are available at aquatic centers. The public is admitted on a walk-up basis as space permits. Visit chandleraz.gov/aquatics .

Community bike ride April 10-18, physical distancing encouraged

The Chandler Family Bike Ride returns April 10-18 with an invitation to the community to get out on city bike paths, trails and streets for fun and health. As with last year’s ride, this year’s expanded nine-day format encourages more bike rides in order to share the experience with the community through personal social media and the city’s event page on Facebook.

“We may not be able to gather in large groups like we have in previous years, but we can still bond as a community on social media and share our Chandler spirit and pride with friends and neighbors,” Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said. “You can ride solo or share a bike ride with others, and I encourage everyone to be safe by wearing a bike helmet, checking your tires and other equipment and following physical distancing guidelines with other riders.”

Hartke added, “Don’t forget to add to the fun by posting your photos and videos before, during and after your ride using the hashtag, #BikeChandler.”

As a bonus, those who register by March 31 will reserve a goodie bag with an event T-shirt, water bottle and other items from bike-ride sponsors. Supplies are limited.

The Family Bike Ride is presented by Chandler’s Transportation Policy Division, with support from various city departments.

More information or to register: Nancy Jackson at 480-782-3442, or nancy.jackson@chandleraz.gov, or on the web at chandleraz.gov/familybikeride .

Volunteer Recognition Awards nominations open through March 31

Chandler and For Our City-Chandler are accepting applications for the annual Volunteer Recognition Awards, although the usual Volunteer Recognition Breakfast will not be held this year. Instead, honorees can expect a special surprise.

Nominations are accepted online at chandleraz.gov/volunteer100 and must be submitted by Wednesday, March 31.

Faith-based groups, nonprofits, schools, businesses or any organization with volunteers are encouraged to nominate individuals for one of eight awards for outstanding community service in 2020.

Categories are:

Innovation Award – Brings creative and unique solutions to the job.

Longevity Award – Worked for an organization for years and provides a commitment and dedication to service that is awe-inspiring.

Makes It Happen Award – Works for many organizations, with the goal of contributing anywhere and everywhere, in any way.

Multitasking Maestro Award – Takes on an array of assignments, jobs or objectives at the same time and can juggle them effectively, while accomplishing all of them successfully.

Strong Arms Award – Not afraid to take on any job no matter how “down-and-dirty” it may be. This nominee may be called the “jack-of-all-trades” in an organization.

Sunbeam Award – The most cheerful person in the place, with the best personality and attitude. Always smiling and their mere appearance brightens the area.

Working Together Award – A group in any organization that completed a volunteer project in Chandler.

Youth Award – Must be 17 years or younger, dedicated, positive and hardworking or stands out among others.

1,000 Hour Volunteers – More than 1,000 hours of service in 2020. Will receive lapel pin and certificate from Mayor Kevin Hartke.

Award submissions are limited to 500 words. Specific guidelines are available online with the nomination form. More information: email Rori Minor at rori.minor@chandleraz.gov or 480-782-4329.

Museum, Vision Gallery April exhibits to salute play and playgrounds

Two Chandler arts and culture spaces will present exhibits in April and May that honor beloved childhood artifacts and play.

The traveling exhibition, Once Upon a Playground, will be at Chandler Museum April 6-May 25, celebrating the heritage of the classic metal and wood structures that populated playgrounds for most of the 20th century. The exhibit focuses on towering metal slides, giant jungle gyms, merry-go-rounds, seesaws and other beloved artifacts that Americans older than 30 may remember.

PLAY Hard, at Vision Gallery April 3-May 8, features work by artists Melissa Sclafani and Ellie Richards examining the idea of play through different lenses. Sclafani’s political sculptures use the aesthetics of the playground to examine systemic racial and economic inequalities in communal outdoor areas, while Richards’ artistic ready-mades and assemblages seek to address the distinct psychological shifts between objects and behaviors associated with childhood memory, labor and learning.

“While the theme of this exhibition may be serious, it is presented in a vibrant, playful way that will have visitors engaging with the pieces and examining their concept of play,” said Peter Bugg, Chandler Visual Arts Coordinator.

Chandler Museum will host a virtual Our Stories program at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, titled “Playtime,” about the history of play and recreation as well as current trends in playground equipment and park design. Registration is required at chandleraz.gov/museum.

Chandler Museum and Vision Gallery have social distancing reminders throughout their spaces and require face masks for the health and safety of patrons.