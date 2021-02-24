LA Angels spring-training tickets on sale; new safety protocols at Diablo

Spring training tickets for Los Angeles Angels’ Cactus League games at Tempe Diablo Stadium are now on sale.

Tickets may be purchased at cactusleague.com/angels.php.

The Angels face the Chicago White Sox in their home opener on March 2.

The Diablo Stadium experience will be different this year for the health and safety of fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New safety measures:

Player encounters will be limited.

Ticket sales limited to 25 percent of stadium capacity, or roughly 2,000 per game.

Face coverings required at all times inside the stadium except while eating or drinking.

Lawn seating marked in pods for physical distancing.

Stadium seating to be spaced between groups.

Restrooms and other common areas to be cleaned more frequently.

Stricter food and cleaning vendor policies.

No-bag policy to allow quicker, no-touch check-in.

Stadium staff available to ensure that protocols are being followed.

Spring training, an important economic driver in Tempe, infuses millions of dollars into the local economy. It is a staple in the community, bringing families and visitors together for the Valley’s most intimate, unique spring-training experience.

Tickets to Los Angeles Angels spring-training games at Tempe Diablo Stadium are now on sale. The Angels’ home opener is March 2. –Tempe Tourism Office photo