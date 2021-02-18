COVID-19 vaccinations for educators Friday and Saturday at Corona del Sol

Tempe Union High School District will make available COVID-19 vaccinations Feb. 19-20 at Corona del Sol High School for school and childcare professionals in the Tempe and South Chandler areas, the school district said.

The TUHSD Point of Dispensing on Friday is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday noon to 4 p.m. at Corona, 1001 E. Knox Road. Both drive-through and walk-up appointments are available.

The vaccination distribution is the result of a partnership among TUHSD, Maricopa County and Albertsons. It is among several to be conducted across the Valley this weekend for educators who qualify under Group 1B.

“We are looking forward to this weekend,” said Tempe Union Superintendent Kevin Mendivil. “We know that these vaccines bring a certain peace of mind to our employee base, as well as our students and their families. This has been a long journey and it’s good to see that we are at this point. We hope that everyone who is eligible and has not yet received their first dose will make an appointment and come out.”

About 3,500 doses are expected to be distributed over the two days. Vaccine doses have been made available for the Tempe Union footprint – which includes Ahwatukee, as well as Mesa Public Schools and Phoenix Union High School District, among others.

A registration link has been provided to all organizations for which employees are eligible. Employees are advised to check their organization’s website or in-house communications for details.