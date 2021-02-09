Tempe Coalition seeks public input on reducing underage drinking, drug use

The Tempe Coalition to Reduce Underage Drinking and Drug Use is seeking community input as it develops initiatives and plans for the coming year. The input process begins during the group’s monthly meeting, 3:30–5 p.m. on Feb. 9. The meeting will be virtual via Zoom.

“This is a vital annual event for our organization,” said Hilary Cummings, Tempe Coalition Program Director. “Our focus is on serving the community in the most meaningful way. We need to get regular input to make sure we are maximizing those efforts. If you can give us an hour of time, we can better serve the community for years to come.”

The meeting will serve as the kickoff of the annual Coalition Kaizen Assessment, a survey of members measuring a coalition’s ability to implement the essential processes used in the Strategic Prevention Framework and other common public health models. Kaizen is a Japanese phrase meaning “improvement” or “good change.”

The assessment is facilitated by the National Guard’s Counter Drug Task Force. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the assessment will be completed online.

The Tempe Coalition comprises local residents and professionals who live, work, or attend school in the Tempe community and strive to collectively improve the city by advocating for the reduction of youth risks.

Members of the coalition represent a range of community sectors, including business, media, law enforcement, schools, substance-use providers, youth, parents, youth-serving organizations, civic groups, health-care professionals, governmental agencies and faith-based organizations.

RSVP tempecoalition.org or contact the coalition’s Program Director Hilary Cummings at hilary_cummings@tempe.gov.