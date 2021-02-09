Chandler State of the City to be delivered virtually, live on Feb. 18

CHANDLER NEWS BRIEFS

The state of the city, which services are impacted on President’s Day and a new program at Chandler Public Library — it’s all right here in this installment of Chandler News Briefs.

State of the City

Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke and the City Council will host a virtual State of the City presentation at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18.

The presentation will focus on Chandler’s perseverance and strength and how innovation allows city departments, businesses and non-profits to adapt, connect and serve residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hartke, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, also will highlight Chandler’s significant accomplishments in 2020 and take a look forward at the coming year.

The State of the City will be livestreamed on the city’s website, on the city’s Facebook page, on its YouTube channel , and broadcast live on Cox Channel 11, CenturyLink Channel 8502 and Orbital Cable in Sun Lakes.

The Mayor’s remarks will be available online at chandleraz.gov/StateOfTheCity after the presentation.

Presidents’ Day holiday to impact city services schedule

Many Chandler services will be closed or altered on Feb. 15 for Presidents’ Day:

City administrative offices closed.

Trash and recycling collection unaffected.

Recycling-Solid Waste Collection Center for residential self-haul closed. Operations resume at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Chandler Tennis Center open regular hours 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tumbleweed Recreation Center open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Environmental Education Center, Snedigar Recreation Center, Senior Center and downtown Community Center all closed.

Chandler Public Libraries (Downtown, Basha, Hamilton and Sunset) all closed.

Chandler Museum closed.

Box office at Center for the Arts closed.

Vision Gallery and Center for the Arts Gallery closed.

Lap swimming at Desert Oasis, Hamilton and Mesquite Groves aquatic centers closed.

Library adds novel discussion group to lineup

Fans of comics, comic novels and storytelling through sequential art are invited to join the new Graphic Novel Book Club presented by the Chandler Public Library.

This group will meet online 5:30-6:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month starting Feb. 17.

Registration and login information may be obtained through the events calendar at chandlerlibrary.org.

This month’s discussion focuses on “Black,” by Kwanza Osajyefo. Copies of the book may be placed on hold through the library catalogue.

Graphic novels are a trending format as public awareness of them increases. They often include representation for BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and women within the comics community in a medium in which stories are told in a different format that might otherwise not be told, read or listened to.

Graphic novels can boost learning and literacy for reluctant readers, for those who struggle to read and for those who prefer to learn and read visually. The stories can give clues within the panels that help readers understand the context of the plot and characters, as well as new words.

Jami Thompson, a librarian at the Chandler Downtown Library, who has experience with this genre from working with teens, will share her expertise with club members.

“We hope to create a book club that speaks to those in our community who might not think of themselves as ‘book-club joiners,’ but who do have a lot to say about graphic novels and the culture surrounding them,” Thompson said.

This program is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives, & Public Records, a division of the Arizona Secretary of State, with funds from the federal Institute of Museums and Library Services.

To register for the group or for other online Chandler Public Library programs, go to chandlerlibrary.org and click the “Events” calendar, or call 480-782-2800.

COVID-19 precautions remain in place at all four Chandler library branches. A protective face mask must be worn, capacity is reduced for social distancing and a registration process is in place for 45-minute sessions allotted for some services, such as computer access.