Dental-tech firm bringing 150 jobs, headquarters to Watermark Tempe

A projected 150 jobs are coming to Tempe with the announcement by Align Technology that it is relocating its corporate headquarters from San Jose, Calif.

Align’s new corporate headquarters is in Watermark Tempe, 410 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 1300.

The company designs and manufactures the Invisalign orthodontic system and other dental technology.

“The move…especially in the midst of a pandemic, demonstrates Tempe’s continued strength as a hub for medical-device technology,” Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said. “We look forward to working with Align and celebrating their success in our community.”

Several members of the company’s executive team already have relocated to Tempe, including President and CEO Joe Hogan; CFO and Senior Vice President, Global Finance John Morici; Senior Vice President, Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer Julie Coletti; and Senior Vice President, Global HR Stuart Hockridge.

To apply for a job, visit aligntech.com .

Align’s San Jose campus will remain its hub for global innovation, product and marketing organization and will become home to its new Digital Innovation Center, which is under construction.

“Innovation is the heart of Align and core to who we are as an organization,” Hogan said. “As leaders in digital orthodontics and dentistry, we must continue to invest in new products and technology that benefit our doctor customers and their patients. This change will afford many new opportunities for Align to expand its industry-leading digital capabilities through innovation in San Jose while achieving greater, long-term operating efficiencies in Arizona.

“Our employees are key to our continued success, and throughout this change we remain committed to supporting all employees, whether they decide to relocate or remain in their current locations. We chose Tempe for our new corporate headquarters for many reasons, including its proximity to San Jose, favorable corporate operating environment, low cost of living and overall quality of life.”

Align says it has helped more than 9 million patients through its Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry with the iTero intraoral scanner and exocad CAD/CAM software. These modernize dental practices by enabling enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies.

