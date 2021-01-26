Chandler Mayor Hartke has COVID-19

Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke confirmed via an email response to Wrangler News that he has COVID-19 and is quarantined at home.

“Yes, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been home since the afternoon of Jan. 18,” Hartke said. “I started to notice symptoms last Sunday (Jan. 17). I felt ‘off,’ and immediately quarantined. My positive test result came back at the latter part of last week.”

Hartke said that he considers himself fortunate that his symptoms are mild and manageable.

“I know there are many that have suffered a great deal more than me,” Hartke said. “Fortunately, I am recovering quickly and am looking forward to getting back to City Hall.”

Hartke said that he has been able to carry on Chandler’s business for the past week from home.

“Chandler is the Community of Innovation and through the last year of the pandemic, I have gotten very used to doing things virtually,” he said.

He is not the only mayor in the region who has been infected with the coronavirus. New Tempe Mayor Corey Woods contracted COVID-19 and still was recovering from home in July when he was sworn into office virtually.

