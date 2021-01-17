New Chandler City Council members sworn in; Stewart elected vice mayor

CHANDLER BRIEFS

The new look of city government, what’s open and closed for MLK Day and a boost for the Fire Department: It’s all right here in this installment of Chandler Briefs.

Two newly elected Chandler City Council members took their seats and a new vice mayor was chosen at City Hall on Jan. 14.

New Council members Christine Ellis and OD Harris were sworn in to four-year terms.

Ellis and Harris replace Sam Huang and Jeremy McClymonds.

Incumbent Mark Stewart, who was re-elected, also was sworn in for his second four-year term.

Stewart then was unanimously elected vice mayor by the Council, which also includes Mayor Kevin Hartke, René Lopez, Matt Orlando and Terry Roe. Stewart will serve as vice mayor through Jan. 13, 2022.

“Serving my fellow residents is such an incredible honor and I’m grateful for the opportunity to start my second term on the Council as vice mayor,” said Stewart. “I thank my colleagues for selecting me.”

Stewart spent more than 20 years with Fortune 50 organizations and now owns a marketing and brand company, Concept2Completion. As an entrepreneur, he is involved with two startup companies as a founding partner.

Stewart represents Chandler on the Maricopa Association of Governments Human Services and Community Initiatives Committee; Arizona League of Cities and Towns Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee; METRO Rail Board of Directors; East Valley Partnership Board of Directors; National League of Cities Community and Economic Development Federal Advocacy Committee.

Chandler services altered for MLK Day

The status of Chandler services for Martin Luther King, Jr./Civil Rights Day on Monday, Jan. 18:

City administrative offices closed.

Trash and recycling collection as scheduled.

Recycling-Solid Waste Collection Center for residential self-haul, normally closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays, also closed Monday. Operations resume 8 a.m. Thursday.

Chandler Tennis Center open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tumbleweed Recreation Center open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Environmental Education Center, Snedigar Recreation Center, Senior Center and downtown Community Center all closed.

Chandler Public Libraries (Downtown, Basha, Hamilton and Sunset) all closed.

Chandler Museum closed.

Box office at Center for the Arts closed.

Vision Gallery and Center for the Arts Gallery closed.

Desert Oasis, Hamilton and Mesquite Groves aquatic center lap swimming closed.

Fire Department receives lifesaving equipment grant

The Chandler Fire Department was awarded a grant worth nearly $15,000 that it has used to purchase an automatic chest-compression system, fulfilling a critical need that helps keep community members safe.

The grant, from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, is among 102 worth more than $2.1 million awarded to public-safety organizations across the country.

Firefighters founded the sandwich chain and they established the foundation in 2005 to help fire departments, law enforcement and other emergency-service entities.

“We are committed to helping organizations such as the Chandler Fire Department continue their lifesaving work,” said Robin Peters, executive director of Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The automatic chest compression device is used for cardiac-arrest incidents, administering perfect CPR compressions.

“We greatly appreciate the generosity and support of Firehouse Subs and their customers,” said Chandler Fire Chief Tom Dwiggins. “They are demonstrating their commitment to our community, and this donation will help Chandler paramedics save lives.”