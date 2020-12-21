Chandler, Tempe on holiday schedules

Most Chandler and Tempe municipal services will be on holiday schedules the weeks of Dec. 20, in honor of Christmas, and Dec. 27, in honor of New Year’s.

CHANDLER

City administrative offices will be closed for Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

There will be no trash or recycling collection Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. If your regular collection day is Friday, place your container at the curb by 6 a.m. Saturday. Collection can occur anytime from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Recycling-Solid Waste Collection Center for residential self-haul is closed Tuesdays, Wednesdays and city-observed holidays. Operations will resume at 8 a.m. on the Saturday following each holiday.

No lap swimming at Desert Oasis and Hamilton aquatic centers Dec. 24 through Jan. 6. Desert Oasis, Hamilton and Mesquite Groves aquatic centers are closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 6. Arrowhead Pool, Folley Pool and Nozomi Aquatic Center are closed for the season.

Tumbleweed Recreation Center will be closed Christmas and New Year’s days and open holiday schedule hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas and New Year’s eves.

Chandler Tennis Center will be closed Christmas and New Year’s days. The facility is open holiday hours, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas and New Year’s eves.

The Environmental Education Center, Snedigar Recreation Center, Senior Center and downtown Community Center will be closed Christmas and New Year’s days.

Chandler Public Libraries (Downtown, Basha, Hamilton, and Sunset) will be closed Christmas and New Year’s days. All four libraries will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas and New Year’s eves, Dec. 24 and 31.

Chandler Museum will be closed Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan. 1, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas and New Year’s eves, Dec. 24 and 31.

The box office at Chandler Center for the Arts will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s days.

The Vision Gallery will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s days, and will be open holiday hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas and New Year’s eves, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

The Center for the Arts Gallery will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s days.

TEMPE

Police and Fire services will be unaffected by the holidays.

Tempe 311, the city’s Customer Relations Center, will be closed Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan. 1. To fill out a service request form, visit Tempe.gov/311 .

. Tempe Customer Services will be closed Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan. 1. For more information and to pay your bill online, visit Tempe.gov/CustomerService .

. Tempe Municipal Court will be closed Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan. 1. To make a payment or view case information, visit Tempe.gov/court . Phone payments can be made by calling 480-350-8800 or 1-877-729-2687. This Automated Payment System is unavailable nightly from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

. Phone payments can be made by calling 480-350-8800 or 1-877-729-2687. This Automated Payment System is unavailable nightly from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Bus and light-rail services will operate according to a holiday/Sunday schedule Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan. 1. The Tempe Transit Store will be closed both days. For information, visit Tempe.gov/TempeinMotion .

. Residential trash and recycling collection will be unaffected. The Household Products Collection Center, 1320 E. University Drive, will be closed Dec. 24-26, 31 and Jan 1-2 (480-858-2223). The compost yard will be closed Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan. 1. Visit Tempe.gov/smart for more info.

for more info. Kiwanis Recreation Center, 6111 S. All-America Way, will be closed Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan. 1. On Dec. 24 and 31, Kiwanis will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (480-350-5201).

The Kiwanis Tennis Center, 6111 S. All-America Way, is open to the public for drop-in play on Dec. 25 and Jan 1 from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Kiwanis Park Batting Range will be closed Dec. 24-25, 31 and Jan. 1. On Dec. 21-23 and 26-30, the range will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. (480-350-5727).

The Cloud at Kiwanis Park, Esquer Park Splash Pad, Hudson Park Splash Pad, Jaycee Park Splash Pad, Escalante Pool and McClintock Pool are closed for the season. For more information on Tempe aquatics, please visit Tempe.gov/pools .

. Tempe Public Library, 3500 S. Rural Road, will be closed Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan. 1. On Dec. 24 and 31, the library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (480-350-5500).

Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Ave., will be closed Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan. 1 (480-350-5100).

Petersen House Museum, 1414 W. Southern Ave., will be closed Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan. 1. (480-350-5100).

Edna Vihel Arts Center, 3340 S. Rural Road, will be closed Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan. 1. (480-350-5287).

Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, is closed for in-person activities until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please visit Tempecenterfor theartsom for more information (480-350-2822).

for more information (480-350-2822). Cahill Senior Center, 715 W. Fifth St., is closed for in-person activities until further notice (480-858-2420).

Pyle Adult Recreation Center, 655 E. Southern Ave., is closed for in-person activities until further notice (480-350-5211).

Escalante Community Center, 2150 E. Orange St. (480-350-5800), North Tempe Multigenerational Center, 1555 N. Bridalwreath St. (480-858-6500), and Westside Community Center, 715 W. Fifth St. (480-858-2400), will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31 and will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Ken McDonald Golf Course, 800 E. Divot Drive, will be closed on Dec. 25. All other days, the course will be open sunrise to sunset (480-350-5250).

Rolling Hills Golf Course, 1415 N. Mill Ave., will be closed on Dec. 25. All other days, the course will be open sunrise to sunset (480-350-5275).