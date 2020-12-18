Request for Proposals being accepted for Downtown Chandler property

CHANDLER BRIEFS

Want to turn a vacant property in a desirable Downtown Chandler location into something special? Need to know the city’s rules about possession and use of fireworks during the holidays? Heading to Tucson on Interstate 10 in the next two weeks? Then this installment of Chandler briefs is for you. Read on!

Chandler lists opportunity for downtown redevelopment project

Have a cool idea for a Downtown Chandler redevelopment project?

The city is requesting proposals from qualified entities for a vacant building at 51 E. Boston St., between Arizona Avenue and Washington Street, nestled between SoHo63 and Inchin’s Bamboo Garden.

The project site is 3,000 square feet, nearly 2,000 square feet of it interior space and an outdoor patio. Current zoning allows retail, restaurant and entertainment uses.

Chandler seeks a team with vision, experience, financial strength and capacity to transform the property to deliver significant tangible social, cultural and economic impact to the city and the community. The ultimate goal is to negotiate a sale of the building.

Proposals are due by 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11.

For questions about the Request for Proposal process, contact Christina Pryor, purchasing and materials manager, at 480-782-2403 or christina.pryor@chandleraz.gov. All formal inquiries or requests relating to this RFP should be in writing to Downtown Redevelopment Specialist John Carter Owens at john.owens@chandleraz.gov, and copy Pryor.

Interested parties may view the RFP and register for the City’s Vendor Registration System online at chandleraz.gov/RFP.

Know Chandler’s rules on purchase, use of fireworks during holidays

You can buy fireworks in Chandler, but rules are specific and tight regarding when, where and how you may use them.

The Chandler Fire Department said that while some types of fireworks are legal to sell and purchase at businesses, the use and misuse of fireworks can lead to personal injury, injury to others, harm to pets, property damage and destruction of the environment.

Under Arizona law, the sale of permissible consumer fireworks is allowed from Dec. 10 through Jan. 3, as well as April 25 through May 6 and May 20 through July 6. The use of permissible consumer fireworks is allowed on private property, with the permission of the property owner Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, as well as May 4 through May 6 and June 24 through July 6.

Chandler prohibits the use of fireworks in any public park.

Here are Chandler’s rules for each of the various types of fireworks:

Display fireworks: According to Chandler’s fire marshal, these shoot into or through the air and may detonate. These include aerial devices that you typically see at large public special events. They are not legal to sell to consumers, and are not legal to use at any time in Chandler without a special-event permit. Similar fireworks, including those that contain a higher percentage of black powder, such as M-80’s, firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, etc., also are illegal.

These do not go into the air, or explode. Some types of consumer fireworks are legal in Arizona to sell to people age 16 and older. At retail locations, these fireworks must be marked with either “Consumer Fireworks” or “1.4 G Fireworks” labels, and they include ground-based and spinning sparkling devices. Novelty fireworks: These popular items — snappers, snap caps, glow worms, snakes, party poppers, toy smoke devices and sparklers — are not regulated and can be sold and used anywhere in Chandler. At retail locations, these must be labeled as “Novelty Fireworks.” It’s important to note that even the common sparkler burns at a very high temperature and can cause severe burns if mishandled.

Fireworks sales are allowed in certain retail locations, including temporary tents or structures. Chandler fire-prevention specialists work with these local businesses to ensure that their fireworks are displayed in the proper manner, have appropriate signage and don’t exceed allowable limits.

If Chandler residents see fireworks being sold or used inappropriately, they can report violations to the non-emergency phone number of the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130. The Police Department can issue citations that could include a civil penalty of $1,000.

Additional firework information and safety tips: chandleraz.gov/fire.

I–10 daytime lane restrictions between Chandler, Casa Grande next 2 weeks

Sections of Interstate 10 will be restricted at times during the weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28 between Chandler and Casa Grande for lane striping on the resurfaced highway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

I-10 will be narrowed to one lane in either direction between State Routes 387 and 587 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday the next two weeks.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

The lane striping is part of a recent pavement-improvement project along I-10.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, ADOT’s free app, available at azdot.gov/ADOTalerts, will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas, where possible, in advance of alternate routes.