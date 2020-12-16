Local Motors signs lease for new headquarters in Chandler Tech Center

Local Motors, which has shown continued growth during its 13 years of existence by tapping a vibrant market in innovative vehicles, has reached yet another milestone.

The Chandler-based company has signed a lease for 10,000 square feet at Chandler Tech Center, 7400 W. Detroit St. This new headquarters will have 80 percent of the building dedicated to office space, the remainder for research and development.

“Chandler is building an amazing ecosystem of technology companies that will allow us to accelerate our product and technology roadmaps,” said Local Motors President Vikrant Aggarwal.

Local Motors is developing the Olli, the world’s first 3D-printed, autonomous, all-electric, self-driving shuttle. The vehicle has been deployed around the globe, including hospitals, campuses, military bases and universities. The vehicle is designed to be a sustainable, accessible mobility solution.

Chandler has developed a growing cluster of automotive technology companies, with technology giants like Waymo choosing Chandler to test its latest autonomous-vehicle technology. There are multiple other companies in Chandler involved in various stages of the automotive-technology supply chain, such as NXP, Garmin, Maxim Integrated, Intel, Rogers and ARM.

“Chandler has been focused on growing our autonomous-vehicle industry and we are excited to see Local Motors sign this new lease in our community,” Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said. “We look forward to working alongside Local Motors as they continue to innovate with new products.”

Local Motors by LM Industries Group Inc., a ground-mobility company, was founded in 2007. It began low-volume vehicle manufacturing of open-source designs using multiple micro factories. Since inception, Local Motors has debuted three world firsts: a co-created vehicle, a 3D-printed car and now Olli.

More information: localmotors.com .