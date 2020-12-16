Help available for Tempe residents via no-cost Financial Navigator Program  

TEMPE BRIEFS

During the holiday season, it’s not uncommon for people to spend a little more than usual, sometimes exacerbating an already precarious financial situation. The economic difficulties brought on by the pandemic have made 2020 even more challenging than usual.

There is help for financial worries via a no-cost Financial Navigator Program. The program helps Tempe residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic connect with financial resources, understand how to work with creditors and maximize their income.

Residents receive one-on-one assistance over the phone and can tailor a plan to their specific needs, everything from applying for rent assistance to managing college loans to finding free tax help.

Tempe launched the Financial Navigator Program in partnership with the national nonprofit Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund. The city’s Human Services Department has been awarded an $80,000 grant to implement the program. Tempe is the only Arizona city awarded the grant.

“We know that many of our residents have been impacted financially by the pandemic and are overwhelmed right now trying to sort through all of the information about available programs and services,” said Tempe Mayor Corey Woods. “Having access to a financial navigator who can provide one-on-one guidance is really critical. We want any individual or family to reach out and get the help they need quickly during this difficult time.”

The Financial Navigator Program is housed at CARE 7, the city’s crisis-response program. Specially-trained navigators will serve any Tempe community member who needs confidential referrals and resources.

Participants can self-refer using a secure, online portal. To participate, submit basic information through the portal here. Participants will be asked about language preference and how they wish to be contacted.

Participants receive either a text or email with follow-up questions that will allow the navigator to tailor resources to specific needs. Participants will give the navigator permission to call them.

During a roughly 30-minute phone call, the navigator will assess top needs and available resources. At the same time, the navigator will help identify any other needs that may be served through the city such as housing or preschool.

The participant will receive a call summary in a PDF format to detail everything discussed in the call.

The Financial Navigators initiative is launching in cities across the country to help those impacted by the pandemic.

“We’re grateful to our many partners rising to the enormous challenge of responding to the waves of demand for financial counseling and navigation from people across the country impacted economically by COVID-19,” said Jonathan Mintz, CFE Fund president and chief executive officer.

“Increasingly, local leaders are deploying financial-empowerment efforts as a core part of their front-line COVID-19 response.”

The Financial Navigators initiative is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Citi Foundation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and the Wells Fargo Foundation.

Information: tempe.gov/CARE7.

New Twin Peaks at Tempe Marketplace hiring

Twin Peaks, which bills itself as “the ultimate sports lodge,” is now hiring for more than 120 positions at its new Tempe Marketplace restaurant.

Those interested in a position can visit the restaurant, 2050 E Rio Salado Parkway, to complete an application. All applicants must wear a mask before entering. Socially-distanced areas will be designated for those applying to complete their forms in a safe manner.

The open positions include 70 front-of-house roles in the bar, floor and hostess stands; back-of-house 12 busser and bar-back positions, and 40 kitchen and dish staff.

Twin Peaks, open 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily excluding Sundays and major holidays, serves made-from-scratch food served by friendly Twin Peaks Girls, surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs.

Kids encouraged to write Letters to a Librarian in Tempe

Tempe Public Library’s Letters to a Librarian gives youth the opportunity to handwrite a letter to their favorite Tempe librarian. They can write about their favorite books, stories or just say thanks while also practicing their handwriting skills. Include a return address for a personalized response.

Mail to Tempe Public Library, 3500 S. Rural Road, or drop off letters in the lobby drop-box through Feb. 26.

Librarians bring books to life, sharing their expertise and love of literature with kids every single day. Now, those kids can interact with them in this program.

Visit tempepubliclibrary.org for hours and COVID-19 protocols for in-person drop-offs.