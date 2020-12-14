Tempe seeks input on marijuana regulations after Prop. 207 passes

Passage of marijuana initiative Proposition 207 in November was the first step in creating new rules, licensing procedures and land-use regulations regarding marijuana in Arizona.

Now, Tempe residents are invited to take a survey regarding the aspects of the ordinance that the city can regulate. The survey will run through Dec. 21. Visit tempe.gov/forum to get additional information and to respond.

Once results are tabulated, a proposed ordinance will be crafted and sent to the Development Review Commission and Tempe City Council. Anyone who would like to watch these meetings or participate in them should visit tempe.gov/clerk for details.

Meeting dates and times:

6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021: Development Review Commission.

4:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28: Tempe City Council Special Meeting, first public hearing.

6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11: Tempe City Council Regular Meeting, second and final public hearing.

For more information, email planning@tempe.gov.

Prop. 207 became state law on Nov. 30. Provisions legalizing marijuana possession (up to one ounce of cannabis and up to five grams of concentrates), use and personal cultivation (up to six plants for non-commercial purposes in a private residence) took effect on that date.

Separate provisions licensing adult-use marijuana businesses and facilitating the expungement of past criminal convictions will take effect in 2021.

Following the passage of the measure on Election Day, most county prosecutors immediately began dismissing marijuana possession cases. Under prior law, minor marijuana possession offenses in the state could be prosecuted as felonies and were among the strictest in the nation.