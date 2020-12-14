Satellite telecom firm signs 15-year lease at Chandler Technology Center

The tech industry’s already large footprint in West Chandler is growing yet again with Comtech EF Data Corp. recently signing a 15-year lease for the entire 146,000 square feet at 305 N. 54th St.

The company will be consolidating 300 to 400 employees from four buildings in Tempe into the single building, which can facilitate all operations and provide for future expansion.

Comtech plans to begin operating in the building by June 2021.

“The West Chandler employment corridor’s central location and highly skilled workforce has a long track record of attracting advanced technology companies like Comtech,” Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said. “Comtech is a respected leader in the telecommunications industry and we look forward to building a close partnership with them in the years ahead.”

Comtech designs, develops and manufactures satellite ground equipment used throughout the world. The new manufacturing facility will have state-of-the-art design and production techniques, including analog, digital and RF microwave production, hardware assembly and full-service engineering.

It will support the anticipated growth and long-term goals of Comtech and enable the company to realize operating cost savings and efficiencies. In addition, based on the new location in the well-known technology corridor of Chandler, many employees will have their commute times reduced, resulting in positive environmental impacts and less congestion.

“While the Chandler-based building will be primarily used for Comtech EF Data personnel and operations, we will also leverage the new high-volume technology manufacturing facility for our other business segments,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech.

The office is at the Interstate 10/Loop 202 interchange in West Chandler. It is convenient to a wide selection of retail shops and restaurants within walking distance. The new facility offers an excellent mix of office space, common areas and manufacturing in a building that allows industrial uses.

The building sports a unique floor-to-ceiling glass entrance on 54th Street and a covered parking garage in the rear.