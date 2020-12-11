UA Chandler launches College of Law Master of Legal Studies program

The Chandler Economic Development Division and the University of Arizona’s James E. Rogers College of Law announce the Master of Legal Studies program, offering flexible online coursework and the option to meet in-person weekly in Chandler.

The Master of Legal Studies program equips the Chandler workforce to address the growing need for professionals with legal training in business, government and nonprofit settings, creating a stronger workforce for Arizona. Chandler’s business-friendly environment and world-class labor force have made it an attractive location for companies of all sizes and industries, especially along the recently honored Price Corridor.

“The University of Arizona’s commitment to delivering quality higher education options in Chandler has played a key role in building our talented workforce,” Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said. “I look forward to supporting the University of Arizona’s continued expansion as our community continues to attract world-class companies in need of a diverse labor force.”

Marc Miller, UA dean and professor of law added that Master of Legal Studies degree delivered at UA Chandler is a natural expansion of one of the college’s fastest-growing and most vibrant and adaptable degree programs.

“We are excited to bring to Chandler our exceptional faculty and wide range of courses, as well as opportunities for professional development and connection to the large law school and huge University of Arizona Phoenix-area alumni base,” Miller said.

The Master of Legal Studies is a 30-unit, flexible graduate program that builds legal and critical-thinking skills, along with specialized expertise in areas including regulation, compliance, negotiations, human resources, law enforcement and working with corporations, public agencies and tribal governments.

Miller noted a growing demand for professionals with legal training.

“The degree provides students with legal foundations which can support their current work in a wide range of industry and public settings,” Miller said. “For others, it will be a lever to advance their career paths.”

The Master of Legal Studies at UA Chandler, 125 E Commonwealth Ave., on the second floor of the Community Center, is well-suited for working professionals. On average, students complete the program in 21 months, and course schedules can be customized. There are spring, summer and fall semester starts and offerings.

Beginning in spring 2021, the MLS program will offer the option of in-person class meetings on Thursday evenings, safety permitting and consistent with University of Arizona re-entry directives.

More information: chandler.arizona.edu.