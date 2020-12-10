Nominations deadline approaching for 23rd Annual MLK Diversity Awards

TEMPE BRIEFS

Deadline is Dec. 15 to nominate someone inspirational for the MLK Diversity Awards, hosted each year by Tempe and the Human Relations Commission.

The awards honor those who demonstrate a commitment to diversity, inclusion and who exemplify the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Awards are given to adults, students, businesses and organizations. Those nominated must live, work or volunteer in Tempe. Businesses must be within Tempe city limits. Current elected officials and Human Relations Commissioners are not eligible for awards.

Nominatations may be made at tempe.gov/MLK and fill out the online nomination form.

“These awards are driven by community recommendations. We need our residents to tell us who they think best exemplifies the spirit of Dr. King and who in Tempe is answering “life’s most persistent and urgent question, ‘What are you doing for others?’ ” said Equity and Inclusion Manager Jonae Harrison, paraphrasing a quote by Dr. King.

The virtual award ceremony is 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 15. Keynote speaker Mayor Corey Woods will discuss the importance of Tempe’s equity and inclusion efforts, including the Public Safety Advisory Task Force, Right to Breathe and Equity in Action.

“There has never been a year when this celebration has been more important to our community,” Woods said. “We have seen so many people getting involved with efforts to make our city as well as our nation more inclusive and just.”

The MLK Diversity Awards normally are presented at a breakfast with hundreds in attendance. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the awards will be broadcast live on Cox Tempe 11 and on Tempe’s Facebook page.

Tempe earns perfect score on Municipal Equality Index

Tempe was honored by the Human Rights Campaign for its perfect score of 100 in the 2020 Municipal Equality Index, extending the city’s seven-year run of perfect scores in the measure of inclusive policies for the LGBTQ community.

“Equality is a central value to all who live and work in the City of Tempe,” Mayor Corey Woods said. “We are proud to have achieved a perfect score on the MEI consistently since 2014. The Tempe City Council looks forward to continuing to advance equality in every service, program and policy to ensure we are a welcoming city to all.”

The MEI examines how inclusive municipal laws, policies, and services are of LGBTQ people who live and work in a municipality. Cities are rated based on non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and the city leadership’s public position on equality.

The 2020 MEI analyzed 506 U.S. cities. The national average city score was 64. Phoenix and Tucson were the only other Arizona cities to score 100.

Tempe also earned nine bonus points for its domestic-partner benefits program, for providing services for LGBTQ youth and homeless people as well as for those living with HIV/AIDS. Points were awarded for LGBTQ leadership in Tempe.

More information: Human Rights Campaign .

Special COVID-19 category added to Tempe Instagrammys

How has COVID-19 affected you and the community this year?

Tempe has created a special category in its annual Instagrammys, in which the public can share its photos of people wearing masks, or empty theaters or schools, health-care workers, take-out, loved ones who have had COVID-19 (with their permission) or anything else that summarizes the intensity of the pandemic this year.

Share the pictures on Instagram using the #tempeinstagrammys2021. The best could win a prize from the Tempe Tourism Office.

Deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 21. Tempe’s best photographers will be honored during an award ceremony at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, a virtual celebration to be broadcast from the stage at the Tempe History Museum. The ceremony will be shown live on Facebook and on Cox Tempe 11.

More information: tempe.gov/TempeInstagrammys .