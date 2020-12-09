Chandler’s Price Corridor receives rarely-awarded Best of Arizona honor

Chandler’s Price Corridor was honored with the Best of Arizona award during the Arizona Association for Economic Development’s recent annual Economic Development Distinguished by Excellence awards.

The Best of Arizona, presented by the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, has been awarded only a handful of times in AAED’s 45-year history.

The EDDE Awards honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to economic growth in their communities and on state and regional levels. Honorees were selected from nominations submitted by AAED members.

“The vision of Price Corridor was established decades ago and each mayor and Council in leadership has stayed true to that original vision,” said Chandler mayor Kevin Hartke. “This is truly a partnership on every level from city staff in multiple departments to the business and developer community. We’ve all come together to make Price Corridor what is today — truly deserving of the ‘Best of Arizona’ award.”

Chandler, which is Arizona’s fourth-largest city with a population of more than 266,000, has been named among the nation’s Best Places to Find a Job and Best Cities for Women in Tech.

Price Corridor is Chandler’s largest employment hub with more than 40,000 positions, representing nearly 35 percent of all jobs in the city. Several of the most-recognizable names in business, including 15 companies on last year’s Fortune 1,000 list, call Price Corridor home.

From 2017 to 2019, Price Corridor experienced unprecedented growth with 9,700 jobs created, a capital investment of more than $7 billion and 4 million square feet of occupied office and industrial space.

During this three-year period, nine companies expanded their presence in the corridor and four others moved in.

Recent major-development projects in Price Corridor include:

Intel’s Fab 42: The semiconductor giant invested $7 billion to expand its Ocotillo campus mega-factory network, which is among the world’s largest and most advanced.

The semiconductor giant invested $7 billion to expand its Ocotillo campus mega-factory network, which is among the world’s largest and most advanced. Chandler Freeway Crossing: A 40-acre business park with four Class A office buildings totaling more than 425,000 square feet. Most recently, 2625 at Chandler Freeway Crossing added 156,823 square feet late last year. An additional 150,000-square-foot building is planned.

A 40-acre business park with four Class A office buildings totaling more than 425,000 square feet. Most recently, 2625 at Chandler Freeway Crossing added 156,823 square feet late last year. An additional 150,000-square-foot building is planned. The Offices at Chandler Viridian: Part of a 25-acre, mixed-use development project that integrates office, hospitality and retail uses, the six-story, 240,000-square foot building was completed in early 2019.

Part of a 25-acre, mixed-use development project that integrates office, hospitality and retail uses, the six-story, 240,000-square foot building was completed in early 2019. Park Place: – South of the Loop 101/Loop 202 interchange, this 170-acre project from the Douglas Allred Company straddles Price Road. At build out, Park Place will have more than 2.3 million square feet in a business-park setting. Ten office buildings totaling more than 900,000 square feet have been completed, including a120,000-square-foot and a 150,000-square-foot building last year.

– South of the Loop 101/Loop 202 interchange, this 170-acre project from the Douglas Allred Company straddles Price Road. At build out, Park Place will have more than 2.3 million square feet in a business-park setting. Ten office buildings totaling more than 900,000 square feet have been completed, including a120,000-square-foot and a 150,000-square-foot building last year. Northrop Grumman: The 617,000-square-foot, build-to-suit campus was completed last year and represents a long-term investment in Chandler by both the company and developer. Two additional 150,000-square-foot office buildings are under construction.

More information about the Price Corridor: Chandler Economic Development Division .