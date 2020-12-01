Free COVID-19 tests Dec. 2-3 at Westside Multigenerational Center

TEMPE BRIEFS

Tempe will offer free COVID-19 saliva tests in partnership with ASU Biodesign Institute, Tempe Fire Medical Rescue and Care7 Dec. 2-3 at Westside Multigenerational Center, 715 W. Fifth St.

Saliva testing is quick, easy and reliable. These tests will be especially helpful as they occur five and six days after Thanksgiving, when people may have experienced exposure to relatives and others not typically in their home circle. Research shows most people begin showing symptoms after about five days, though some people may never exhibit symptoms and others are delayed by as much as two weeks.

“We believe that testing is imperative to keep the virus from spreading and to ensure people get medical help they may need,” said Tempe Mayor Corey Woods.

And starting Tuesday, Dec. 8, Tempe will begin its Testing Tuesdays program. Every Tuesday, the city, ASU, and Tempe Fire Medical Rescue will offer free COVID-19 saliva tests at Cahill Senior Center, 715 W. Fifth St.

“This will help people have a fast, reliable location they can count on in their neighborhood each week,” said Rosa Inchausti, Tempe Strategic Management Director. “This will help improve our community health.”

Those interested in a test should make a reservation at tempe.gov/testing .

“Testing is one part of Tempe’s overall effort to combat COVID-19 and its effects,” Woods said. “From helping people connect, to programs for emergency rent and utility-bill assistance, to striving to keep our small businesses afloat, we are doing everything we can to maintain a resilient and healthy community.”

More information on Tempe’s COVID-19 efforts” tempe.gov/coronavirus .

Tempe partners with Passport Health to offer free flu shots

The city and Passport Health are partnering to bring the community free flu-shot clinics at several Tempe locations through January 2021. Clinics are free and open to all Maricopa County residents ages 6 months and older. Insurance is accepted, but not required.

The next clinics are Dec. 5-6 at Pyle Adult Recreation Center, 655 E. Southern Ave., and Dec. 19-20 at Redemption Tempe, 2150 E. Southern Ave. Visit tempe.gov/vaccines for the full schedule.

Walk-ins will be accepted, however, to help ensure proper staffing and safety protocols registration is strongly encouraged. To to the Passport Health registration page to reserve a spot.

David Tedesco, chairman of Passport Health, says that it is more important than ever to get a flu shot.

“The flu vaccine protects the health of the community while helping hospitals preserve capacity and remain focused on the treatment of COVID-19 patients,” he said.

Emergency rent, mortgage funds now available through city

Nearly $2 million in new emergency rent and mortgage assistance is available through Tempe to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic remain in their homes.

Applicants must live or work in Tempe and meet income and other requirements. Those approved can receive as much as $10,000 or six months in assistance. Funds may be used for back payments.

“It’s critically important that we keep our residents in their homes and avoid evictions and foreclosures in our community,” said Mayor Corey Woods. “These emergency funds are a vital step toward helping stabilize individuals and families who have been hit hard financially and medically by this pandemic.”

This emergency assistance comes from federal Community Development Block Grant and HOME Tenant-Based Rental Assistance funds. The city expects to assist 150 to 200 households with the funds.

After a pre-screening, applicants should expect to provide documentation, such as proof of citizenship or eligible immigration status, proof of income, and lease or mortgage information. Applicants who have previously received rent or mortgage assistance still may qualify. The payments will be made directly to landlords or mortgage holders.

Learn more about all eligibility requirements and how to apply at tempe.gov/housing .

“We want to make sure that residents know there are many resources that can help ease financial burdens,” Woods said. “Residents can connect with our free Financial Navigator Program to talk with experts who can help stretch their dollars. Water customers can work with us to set up flexible payment plans.”

Woods encourages those in need to visit tempe.gov/GetHelp for information about city and community programs, whether for help paying the electric bill, locating a food pantry or signing up for a virtual job fair.