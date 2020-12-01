Commentary: Nonprofits, local businesses need our holiday help

By Tempe City Councilmember Jennifer Adams

As a longtime resident of south Tempe, it is no secret that I am a frequent shopper and diner at our great local establishments. In 2020, that looks more like online shopping and takeout food at home, but I am still diligent about patronizing our homegrown options.

So today I want to give you a few of my local favorites – they may be yours too! – and talk to you about how our local Tempe charities need us more than ever this season.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be behind us, but the holiday shopping season has just begun – and so has the season of patio dining and home-delivered deliciousness. Consider picking up gift cards for friends, family and yourself, too. Here are just a few of my very favorite south Tempe go-to places:

Sweetest Season, 1835 E. Guadalupe Road, Unit D-111

If you are hungry for fresh, homemade breakfast and lunch, this place is the best around. I love their loaded waffles – they are amazing!

Vincitorio’s, 1835 E. Elliot Road, C-109

Owners Mario and Ginger are very welcoming – they create an atmosphere that is like dining with old friends.

Postino, 8749 S. Rural Road

What else can I say besides artichoke bruschetta, meatballs and their crispy cauliflower? They hit it out of the park each time we go.

A cozy booth at south Tempe’s Cotton & Copper. Photo courtesy Cotton & Copper

Cotton & Copper, 1006 E. Warner Road, #113

Director of Operations Tiffany Fowler told me they have continued to support local farmers and meat and seafood shops during the pandemic, and are adapting their menu frequently to what is fresh and available. I plan to try a creation from their new cocktail menu very soon!

Sole Sports Running Zone, 1006 E. Warner Road, #104

I recently purchased a new pair of hiking shoes and it was a great experience. What I like best about this store is that there are so many knowledgeable employees, plus a treadmill to test out shoes. They have holiday sales going on right now – do not miss out!

The City of Tempe has launched a holiday shopping and charitable giving campaign and the details are at tempe.gov/holidays. You can buy three gifts from your favorite spots, take a photo of you shopping virtually or in-person, and email it to business@tempe.gov or post it to Instagram and tag @tempegov. You know you need to shop anyway this month, right? Why not try to get a prize for yourself as part of this contest!

Tempe’s very own Hownd is an option for finding out about online coupons and digital gift cards to about 100 local businesses. Visit www.howndfortheholidays.com.

Our local nonprofits need us, too, during this holiday season.

A few weeks ago, I discussed the successes of GAIN Night 2020 and how our own neighbors pulled together for “Tempe Gains by Giving,” and collected 3,400 pounds of food to the Tempe Community Action Agency (TCAA) food pantry. That was an incredible effort and I hope we can keep it going.

Donations are still needed because COVID-19 has hit hard among local families. TCAA is doing its Annual Giving Tree Program to benefit 500 local adults, children and seniors. You can donate money that will be used to buy gift cards for clothing, food or family outings. Visit www.tempeaction.org for details.

As always, please reach out to me with your feedback, ideas and questions. I value your input and want to hear it. In addition, if there are local people, places or issues you would like me to explore in these Wrangler News columns in 2021, I am all ears. Please email me at jennifer_adams@tempe.gov, call me at 480-350-8835 and follow me on Facebook at JenniferAdamsTempe.