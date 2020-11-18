Aztecs all but in if football playoffs receive AIA approval to move forward

Sports Notebook

After handily defeating Dobson, 51-0, and Westwood, 44-12, the first two Friday nights in November, Corona, with a 7-0 record, is No. 1 in the 6A East Valley Region and ranked No. 4 in the AIA 6A Conference behind Chandler, Hamilton and Liberty and should be in the playoffs if Arizona schools are allowed to keep playing sports in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in Arizona.

Although nothing has been changed yet for fall sports, the Arizona Interscholastic Association recommended to its executive board that the start of Arizona high school winter sports, which includes basketball, wrestling and soccer, be postponed until January.

Meetings were due to be held during the week of Nov. 16 with state health and education officials, which are expected to include Arizona Department of Health Services Dr. Cara Christ and Arizona Superintendent Kathy Hoffman, to determine the rising infection rates in Arizona before the executive board meets to vote on the recommendations.

One of the recommendations includes a mandatory two weeks of AIA practices before a team can compete but currently schools in counties and districts that meet the metrics that allowed for a permissible start, as of Nov. 9, can continue practicing until further notice.

The Aztecs’ football team honored its seniors on Nov. 13 with a home game win, 44-12, against Westwood, which included their outstanding quarterback, Quade Swearingen, who had completed 71 of his 94 attempted passes or 75 percent for a total of 1,195 yards and 13 touchdowns in seven games. In addition, he has rushed for four touchdowns.

Swearingen has thrown passes to 10 receivers, including seven seniors: Jake Schmitt, 20 catches for 409 yards and six TDs; Bryce Douglass, 18 receptions for 311 yards and two TDs; Mitchell Coakley, 12 catches for 159 yards and two TDs; Talon Williams, 8 receptions for 162 yards and three TDs; Jack Farley, three receptions; Deiondre Morrissey, three receptions; and Scott Musgrave, two receptions. Musgrave also ran the ball 23 times for 154 yards and three rushing TDs.

Seniors playing on both sides of the ball with defensive statistics includes Schmitt with 21 solo and 15 assisted tackles for a total of 36, one quarterback sack and one interception; Farley with 13 tackles and two interceptions, and Musgrave with seven tackles and one interception.

Seniors playing defense in their final year in high school include Tudor Georgescu, 27 solo and 18 assisted tackles for a team-high total of 45, five quarterback sacks and one fumble recovery; Alex Rafalski, 19 solo, 11 assisted for a total of 30 tackles; Colton Mealer, 22 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and a safety; Tristan Shafer; Bryce Barks; Chase Conrad; Matthew Valenzuela; Sebastian Castro; Kristian Lofton and Kailob Bartreau.

Additional seniors honored on senior night were offensive and defensive linemen Jamaica Hollins, Skylar Gross, Jibran Pervez, Colin Ferry, Luke Bashford, Bruce Burgmeier, and Jason Cvengros.

Corona will play its last regular season game, Nov. 20, at Mesa Mountain View. This game, on paper, looks to be their most challenging with the Toros coming off their first loss of the season, 27-20, to Basha on Toros’ home field.

The AIA will announce the eight-team playoff fields in Open Division and 6A on Nov. 21.

Marcos de Niza football

The Padres came away with a big win at home senior night, Nov. 13, over Seton Catholic, 63-15, to give Marcos the opportunity to earn a berth in the 4A state playoffs play-in round at Northwest Christian on Nov. 20.

The combined efforts of the defense to score a safety and the offense’s ability to move the ball on the ground to score nine touchdowns were the keys to the Padres win over the Sentinels.

Altogether, the Padres moved the sticks with a solid ground game that had eight players receive handoffs from sophomore quarterback Juan Lopez to gain 446 yards and scored seven of the nine touchdowns

Senior Jayden Calderon carried the ball 22 times gaining 173 yards to score three TD’s while senior Tracy Williams ran for 110 yards on 11 carries to score one TD.

Senior Tyrik Jones carried the ball only once but it was for 86 yards and a TD while fellow senior Chris Ramirez scored a TD and junior Isaiah Williams another rushing TD.

On defense, Marcos made 40 solo tackles and 14 assisted tackles, 10 of which were for lost yardage. In addition, the Padres had seven quarterback sacks, three interceptions, one for a touchdown, a safety and two forced fumbles.

Isaiah Williams, while playing defense, led the team with five solo and five assisted tackles, three tackles for lost yardage, one quarterback sack and a safety.

Tracy Williams and Jacob Irick each had seven total tackles and a quarterback sack while Williams had an interception and Irick caused the two Sentinel fumbles.

Sophomore Mason Stromstad intercepted a pass and ran the ball back to score the eighth TD while senior Ralphie Armenta was credited with the ninth TD.

Sophomore kicker Damian Gonzalez hit seven out of his eight point-after-kicks to score seven of the 63 Marcos points.

Corona girls volleyball

Corona’s girls volleyball team, No. 9 in the 6A Conference, lost, 3-1, to No. 8 Xavier College Prep in the first round of the State Girls Volleyball Championships Nov. 14, at Xavier.

Corona ended its season with a 9-7 record during the COVID-19-restricted schedule with senior Anna Jackson as the go-to outside hitter. She played in all 56 regular-season sets, amassing 217 kills, or 3.9 kills a set.

Sophomore middle blocker Ella Lomigora was second on the team with141 kills, or 2.5 a set, hitting .321, while junior outside hitter Kacie Webb was next with 85 kills, or 1.5 a set.

Corona played mostly a two-setter rotation, in which junior setter Taylor Erickson and freshman setter Julia Owens shared responsibilities, each one setting while playing a back-row position.

Owens averaged 5.3 assists a set, tallying 299 assists during the regular , while Erickson had 214 assists or 4.1 per set.

A well-placed strong serve is a way for players to earn points from behind the service line. Jackson, junior Angie Bour, Webb, senior Toni Berns, and sophomore Maddie Kamolz all earned points for their team with service aces.

Jackson was the ace leader with 31, followed by Bour with 25, Webb with 22, Berns with 21 and Kamolz with 16.

On defense, Lomigora, recorded an amazing 25 solo and 56 assisted blocks for a total of 81 from her middle blocker position. Jackson was the second leading blocker with 31, while senior middle blocker Isabel Niemtschk had 18 blocks. Erickson and freshman opposite hitter Maggie Beauer both had 15 blocks.

Bour, Corona’s libero, gave Corona’s setter and hitters a chance to win point by digging up 217 balls in the 48 sets she played, averaging more than 18 dug balls a match, while Webb was credited with138 digs.

Additional players who contributed to the team’s success on and off the court include junior opposite hitter Reese Manross, who played in 46 sets averaging nearly 1 kill a set; junior outside hitter Sydney Meyers, who played in 20 sets; senior defensive specialist Izzy Solano, who was recorded serving an ace over 18 percent of the time; junior Heather Heimlich, who averaged 1 block per match; senior defensive specialist Mia Lomigora, who averaged more than a dig per set, junior middle blocker Natalie Meyer and junior setter Anita Babic.