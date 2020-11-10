Tempe voters overwhelmingly approve all 5 parts of $349M bond

Tempe-Chandler election wrap-up

Tempe voters stepped up in the Nov. 3 General Election to keep their city a desirable place by overwhelmingly favoring measures to maintain and improve basic services.

Approval was given for each of five parts of a $349 million bond request to go toward capital projects. The bonds are to be paid with secondary property taxes. According to Maricopa County Elections Department returns posted as of Nov. 10:

$134 for water and sewer improvements: 79 percent in favor.

$74 million for street and storm-drain improvements: 78 percent in favor.

$34 million for public safety: 70 percent in favor.

$45 million for park and community services improvements: 76 percent in favor.

$62 million for municipal infrastructure preservation: 68 percent in favor.

CHANDLER UTILITY FRANCHISE

Chandler voters overwhelmingly approved re-awarding a franchise to Southwest Gas to maintain the city’s gas system and facilities for 25 years.

The vote, with 65 percent in favor, amounts to an extension until Dec. 31, 2045, of a franchise that voters granted Southwest Gas on Dec. 11, 1995, that would have expired in January of 2021.

TEMPE UNION SCHOOL BOARD

In tight races, Tempe Union High School District Governing Board President Berdetta Hodge appears to have been reelected with 44,950 votes. Also elected were 2019 Desert Vista High graduate Armando Montero (43,216), the youngest candidate, and Sarah Lindsay James (41,057), a teacher for 21 years.

They edged Lori Bastian (39,853), former teacher Don Fletcher (36,030), two-term board incumbent Sandy Lowe (30,856), middle school teacher Paige Reesor (31,630) and Michael Myrick (26,720), president of the Kyrene School District Governing Board, who did not seek reelection there to instead run in TUHSD.

CHANDLER UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD

Barb Mozdzen overwhelmingly was reelected to a fourth term on the Chandler Unified School District Governing Board with 75,025 votes.

It appears that she will be joined by Jason Olive (67,880) and Joel Wirth (70,505) in the other two seats up for election this year.

KYRENE SCHOOL BOARD

Incumbent Kyrene School District Governing Board member Michelle Fahy was reelected, leading a five-person field for three seats with 38,889 votes. Also elected was Margaret Wright (34,292), who has lived in the district for nine years and has three children.

It appears that the third seat will go to Wanda Kolomyjec (33,011), a Justice Studies professor at Arizona State University, who is in a tight race with Trine Nelson (32,541), a curriculum manager at ASU and the mother of two Kyrene students. They finished ahead of Ivan Alfaro (27,377) in a competitive field.

TEMPE ELEMENTARY BOARD

This is a mad scramble with the addition of four write-in candidates to two declared candidates vying for three seats on the Tempe Elementary District Governing Board.

It appears that current board president Monica Trejo (32,948 votes) has been reelected. Allison Ewers, a Tempe mom and business owner, and the other declared candidate, received 26,190 votes.

However, the counting of write-in candidates has not yet been posted. Among the write-ins is Jim Lemmon, a former board member who is supported by Mayor Corey Woods; Michael Metzger, an MIT-trained engineer; Tim Taylor, a 13-year U.S. Marine, who grew up in Tempe; and board incumbent Rochelle Wells, who was not a certified candidate because she said it was inappropriate to go out during the COVID-19 pandemic to get signatures required to get on the ballot.

It is not known when the write-in votes will be posted and the election certified.