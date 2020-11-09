Tempe arts, culture deputy director Ralph Remington taking job in SF

Ralph Remington has resigned as Tempe deputy director for arts and culture effective Dec. 31 to become director of cultural affairs for the San Francisco Arts Commission.

Tempe will conduct a national search for his replacement.

“I sincerely appreciate everything that he has brought to Tempe during his time with us,” Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said. “One of his biggest accomplishments has been creating diversified offerings that have exposed new, more multicultural audiences to arts and culture in the City of Tempe.”

Remington, who came to Tempe in 2016, recently oversaw a business plan to consolidate all arts and culture operations in the city. The Arts and Culture Division of the Tempe Community Services Department includes the Tempe Center for the Arts, Tempe History Museum, public art and arts engagement and many other programs and events.

Community Services Director Keith Burke will collaborate with city staff, Tempe Arts and Culture Commission and Friends of the Tempe Center for the Arts to coordinate recruitment of a new deputy director.