W. Chandler cosmetics firm provides job seekers way to nail opportunities

Nail polish doesn’t dry fast enough?

VB Cosmetics Inc. has the solution and West Chandler residents may snag new jobs in the bargain.

The manufacturer creates and sells cosmetics and personal-care products. It is also the inventor of Dazzle Dry, a quick-dry, award-winning and proprietary nail-polish system that is revolutionizing the multi-billion-dollar U.S. nail salon and spa industries.

VB Cosmetics has signed a 40,000 square-foot lease to expand and relocate its corporate headquarters, research and development and manufacturing operations in West Chandler.

The company will be moving into the Lotus Project, among Chandler’s premier industrial developments, near Kyrene Road and Loop 202.

Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke was quick to offer a warm welcome to the company.

“VB Cosmetics is in a premier location for continued growth and success,” Hartke said. “We are thrilled they found a new home in Chandler that will allow them to take their innovative cosmetics enterprise to the next level.”

Construction on the project is expected to start immediately. VB anticipates being in its new headquarters, designed to efficiently process and manage materials, by April 2021.

The relocation and facility expansion will allow it to meet increased product demand with its new automation and continued innovation as its aims to grow its employee head count to more than 120 employees from 50 over the next three years.

Vivian Valenty, founder of VB Cosmetics, lauded the city’s continued cordiality.

“It was important for us to not only keep the company growing here in Arizona, but specifically in Chandler where it all started. The city is most welcoming and where we have so many personal roots,” Valenty said. “The new building at the Lotus Project truly is a symbol of the next phase of VB Cosmetics, one where our newly established and nurtured working community members can help each other be successful to create and enjoy opportunities and take the brand into the next level with manufacturing developments that will best serve both our local community and all customers nationally and globally equally.”

The project was developed by Conor Commercial Real Estate and incorporates four Class A industrial buildings designed for advanced manufacturing and light industrial.