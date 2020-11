Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, in his first State of the City address on Oct. 30, focused on the community’s resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and how Tempe is attempting to help businesses, residents and non-profits.

The public can access the one hour program on YouTube, or at tempe.gov/Tempe11 or on cable Channel 11.

The address, hosted by the Tempe Chamber of Commerce and presented by Edward Jones, was viewed live by a virtual audience of about 800 people.