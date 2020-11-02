5-0 start gives Corona del Sol realistic hope of reaching 6A football playoffs

ANALYSIS

It seems that Corona del Sol High’s football team is competitive once in a blue moon.

But after the Aztecs demolished cross-freeway rival Mountain Pointe to move to 5-0 on the eve of a blue moon, the “P” word is beginning to become a real possibility for them.

Corona last made the playoffs in 2012. It has climbed to No. 10 in the state in 6A.

Corona has three games remaining and will be heavily favored in its next two, both at home: Nov. 5 vs. Dobson (2-3) and Nov. 13 vs. Westwood (0-5).

If the Aztecs get through those as expected, it would set up a huge season finale at Mountain View (5-0) with playoff seeding at stake. The Toros play Mountain Pointe and Basha before the Aztecs visit. Like Corona, they are expected to enter the clash 7-0.

The Aztecs, for years an also-ran, are on their longest streak in five years.

When they dispatched winless Mountain Pointe, 45-9, it marked the second time in a calendar year they’ve topped the team that once routinely beat them by five or more touchdowns.

Coupled with a season-opening shut out win over Desert Vista, Corona rolled the Ahwatukee schools by a combined 73-9 this season.

Corona is yielding an average 8.0 points a game. The past two games, the offense joined the parade, scoring 52 and 45 points.

The Aztecs’ only close game was a 28-24 come-from-behind thriller over Basha on Oct. 9 when Bryce Douglass caught a 20-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute left from quarterback Quade Swearingen.

Corona’s success, however, is tempered by the reality that its schedule is not the most difficult. The first seven opponents are a combined 8-27. The only one with a winning record is Basha (3-2). They do not play No. 1 Chandler or No. 2 Hamilton in this shortened season.

Swearingen, who averages 168 yards passing, must continue his accuracy. Jake Schmitt, a senior, is the receiving leader with 17 catches for 273 yards (16.1-yard average) followed by fellow senior Douglass, with 14 catches for 187 yards (13.4).

Anyale Velazquez (705 yards, 7.8 a carry), a junior, is the team rushing leader. He gets support from senior Scott Musgrave (125 rushing yards, 6.3).

Corona’s balanced offense averages 207 yards rushing and 176 yards passing.

The stingy defense starts with senior Tudor Georgescu (team-leading 32 tackles, including four for lost yards). He also leads the Aztecs with five sacks.

Directly behind Georgescu are junior Jeff Lambert (25 tackles) Schmitt (24).

Senior Colton Mealer is second on the team in quarterback sacks with 2.5.

Jack Farley, a senior, is the interceptions leader with two.

Aztec’s kicker, sophomore Colton Kieffer, is 26 for 26 in point-after-kicks.

Marcos de Niza

Marcos de Niza at 3-2 likely will need to win out at powerful Mesquite (4-1) on Nov. 6 and home vs. winless Seton Catholic (0-4) on Nov. 13 to have even a remote chance of making the playoffs.

The 4A Padres have a defense that has 16 quarterback sacks and five pass interceptions and an offense that averages nearly 400 yards a game.

Quarterback Antonio Hernandez has passed for 845 yards and has a 102.1 rating. Jayden Calderon is the rushing leader with 505 yards (6.4 a carry). Nico Updyke’s 27 catches for 405 yards lead the team.

Jacob Irick leads the Padres with 45 tackles. Isaiah Williams is the sacks leader with 7.

Valley Christian

The bubble burst for 3A Valley Christian. After a 4-0 start, all routs, the Trojans dropped a hard-fought 7-0 game Oct. 30 to Arizona College Prep that left both teams 4-1.

Coming down the stretch, VC finishes at Payson (2-3) on Nov. 6 and home vs. Fountain Hills (2-2) on Nov. 13, giving the Trojans reasonable hope of advancing to postseason play.

Quarterback Jadon Hanzal has passed for 924 yards, Kaden Majercak has rushed for 530 (8 yards a carry) and Andrew Hanzal is the receiving leader with 340 yards.

Seton Catholic

It’s been a tough year for 4A Seton Catholic, which dropped all four of its games by lopsided scores before Game 5 at Youngker (0-3) on Oct. 30 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That might have been the Sentinels’ best chance to pick up a victory this season.

They finish at Marcos de Niza (3-2) Nov. 13 and host Coronado (0-2) in the Nov. 20 finale.