W. Chandler pharmacy among Arizona sites for new rapid-result COVID tests

Seven sites in Arizona, including the CVS pharmacy at 5975 W. Chandler Blvd., become operational this week for rapid-result COVID-19 testing.

It is part of a 1,000-site initiative nationwide by CVS to help slow the spread of the virus by increasing access to COVID-19 testing.

“Access to rapid-result tests enables us to help minimize community spread of COVID-19 by being able to more quickly identify active COVID-19 infection,” said Dr. David Fairchild, chief medical officer for CVS MinuteClinic. “In addition, we can test and treat symptomatic patients who test negative for COVID-19 for seasonal illnesses, such as flu or strep, and provide appropriate treatment and care.”

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Minors ages 12-17 are eligible for rapid-result testing, however a parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration and accompany minors ages 15 and younger.

Rapid-result COVID-19 diagnostic tests are available at no cost to patients who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.

In addition, rapid-result tests may also be available to eligible employees or students affiliated with an organization that has adopted CVS Health’s Return Ready™ return-to-work COVID-19 testing solution.

The rapid-result testing process, from collection of the swab to delivery of results, takes approximately 30 minutes.

When arriving for testing, patients are asked to follow signage or the instructions of the staff onsite. Procedures vary by location and patients may be directed to stay in their vehicle and proceed to a designated testing structure located in the parking lot or, in very limited locations, to enter a CVS store through a doorway specifically allocated for this purpose.

Patients will be provided with a test kit, given instructions and a CVS Health team member will observe the self-swab process. Patients will be directed to wait outside the store in their vehicle for results.

Rapid-result testing also enables symptomatic patients who test negative for COVID-19 to access testing and care for influenza and other seasonal illnesses at CVS MinuteClinics.

CVS Health has administered more than 5 million COVID-19 tests since March, and manages more than 4,000 drive-through test sites at CVS Pharmacy locations in 33 states and Washington, D.C.